शशि थरूर को पीएम मोदी की पूजा करते हुए फोटो शेयर करना पड़ा भारी, लोगों ने जमकर लताड़ा

कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर को पीएम मोदी की एक तस्वीर पोस्ट करना भारी पड़ गया। इसके बाद लोगों ने उन्हें जमकर लताड़ा और कई सवाल भी किए।
नई दिल्ली
Updated: March 06, 2022 08:16:36 pm
So, if a head of state goes to a church, a mosque, synagogue, Gurudwara or Haj, it will be hyper nationalism? What will prayers be? Stop distributing you distorted Gyan.— Rakesh Shah (@Rakeshshahone) March 6, 2022
राकेश शाह नाम के ट्विटर यूजर ने लिखा- "तो, अगर राष्ट्र का मुखिया किसी चर्च, मस्जिद, गुरुद्वारा या हज जाता है, तो यह अति राष्ट्रवाद होगा? फिर प्रार्थना को क्या कहोगे? अपना संकुचित ज्ञान बांटना बंद करिए।"
@ShashiTharoor Ji,
What do you call these things in your terms? pic.twitter.com/mYvrcBx9Vz— Bharat (@unni99860) March 6, 2022
बता दें कि इससे पहले शशि थरूर पीएम मोदी की विदेश नीति की सराहना करने के कारण चर्चा में आए थे। तब उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में कहा था कि विदेश नीति ऐसी ही होनी चाहिए।
What exactly is meant by decency?what is wrong for the Hindu Modi woshipping in Kasi Viwanath as per the custom of the land.If Tharoor or his leader believes in this form of Rituals they can also do this.— Raveendran K (@ravindrank) March 6, 2022
Excellent meeting of the Consultative Committee on External Affairs this morning on #Ukraine. My thanks to @DrSJaishankar & his colleagues for a comprehensive briefing & candid responses to our questions &concerns. This is the spirit in which foreign policy should be run. pic.twitter.com/Y3T3UIrm9z— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 3, 2022
