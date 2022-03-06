scriptShashi Tharoor shared PM Modi Photo on illiberal nationalism | शशि थरूर को पीएम मोदी की पूजा करते हुए फोटो शेयर करना पड़ा भारी, लोगों ने जमकर लताड़ा | Patrika News

शशि थरूर को पीएम मोदी की पूजा करते हुए फोटो शेयर करना पड़ा भारी, लोगों ने जमकर लताड़ा

कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर को पीएम मोदी की एक तस्वीर पोस्ट करना भारी पड़ गया। इसके बाद लोगों ने उन्हें जमकर लताड़ा और कई सवाल भी किए।

नई दिल्ली

March 06, 2022

कांग्रेस नेता और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री शशि थरूर को पीएम मोदी से जुड़ी एक पोस्ट शेयर करना भारी पड़ गया। ये पोस्ट संकुचित राष्ट्रवाद और उससे लोकतंत्र को होने वाले खतरे को लेकर था। इसमें कांग्रेस नेता ने पीएम मोदी की पूजा करते हुए फोटो शेयर की थी। इसके साथ संकुचित राष्ट्रवाद का कैप्शन लिखा था। इस पोस्ट से सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स इतने नाराज हुए कि सभी ने उन्हें घेरना शुरू कर दिया। कुछ ने तो ये तक कहा कि पहले कांग्रेस के अस्तित्व पर विचार करो।
Shashi Tharoor shared PM Modi Photo on illiberal nationalism
क्या था शशि थरूर के पोस्ट में?

दरअसल, शशि थरूर ने TheWeek में एक लेख लिखा है और उसे अपने ट्विटर पर शेयर किया था। इस लेख में उन्होंने प्रधानमंत्री की पूजा करते हुए एक फोटो भी शेयर की थी। उन्होंने इस पोस्ट के साथ कैप्शन लिखा है, "संकुचित राष्ट्रवाद का उदय एक वैश्विक घटना है। इससे देश के लोकतंत्र को खतरा है।"

थरूर के इस पोस्ट यूजर्स ने प्रतिक्रिया देनी शुरू की। इसके साथ उन्हें राहुल गांधी और प्रियंका गांधी द्वारा किए गए पूजा-पाठ के लिए भी कठघरे में खड़ा कर दिया ।
राकेश शाह नाम के ट्विटर यूजर ने लिखा- "तो, अगर राष्ट्र का मुखिया किसी चर्च, मस्जिद, गुरुद्वारा या हज जाता है, तो यह अति राष्ट्रवाद होगा? फिर प्रार्थना को क्या कहोगे? अपना संकुचित ज्ञान बांटना बंद करिए।"

एक भारत नाम के यूजर ने राहुल गांधी की पूजा से जुड़ी फोटो शेयर करते हुए पूछा कि "इसपर अपि क्या राय है ?"

एक अन्य यूजर ने शशि थरूर से सवाल किया कि "वास्तव में शालीनता का क्या अर्थ? हिंदू मोदी के काशी विश्वनाथ में रीति-रिवाज के अनुसार पूजा करने में क्या गलत है। अगर थरूर या उनके नेता इस तरह के अनुष्ठानों में विश्वास करते हैं तो वे भी ऐसा कर सकते हैं।"

यह भी पढ़ें

कांग्रेस युक्त भाजपा! कविता के जरिए शशि थरूर ने पार्टी छोड़ रहे नेताओं और बीजेपी पर कसा तंज

बता दें कि इससे पहले शशि थरूर पीएम मोदी की विदेश नीति की सराहना करने के कारण चर्चा में आए थे। तब उन्होंने अपने ट्वीट में कहा था कि विदेश नीति ऐसी ही होनी चाहिए।
Mahima Pandey

