Israel-Palistine War: गाजा को अब हवाई जहाज से भोजन पहुंचाएगा अमेरिका, क्या इजरायल के खिलाफ चले गए बाइडेन?

इसके बाद व्हाइट हाउस (White House) की तरफ से एक बयान जारी हुआ जिसमें कहा गया कि आने वाले हफ्तों में इस हवाई ऑपरेशन को अंजाम दिया जाएगा, इसकी तैयारी शुरू हो गई है।
In the coming days, the United States will carry out airdrops of aid to Gaza, redouble our efforts to open a maritime corridor, and expand deliveries by land.— President Biden (@POTUS) March 1, 2024
The aid flowing into Gaza is nowhere near enough.
We all need to do more. And the United States will do more.
जॉर्डन और यूके भी भेज रहे हैं हवाई सहायता
The huge amount of trucks carrying food, medicines, fuel and aid, blocked by the Israeli military at the Rafah crossing while Palestinians in Gaza are dying of hunger, diseases and lack of healthcare. Genocide. pic.twitter.com/tQQAlEhyBh— Nicola Perugini (@PeruginiNic) February 25, 2024
5,76,000 लोग अकाल के साए में
🚨Their eyes filled with fear as Israeli warplanes fly low over #Gaza, dropping their missiles !— Nour Naim| نور نعيم (@NourNaim88) February 28, 2024
Their small hands carrying pots to fill them with food !
The paleness of their faces, hunger evident !
Gaza's children endure harsh reality and torment in every aspect of life ! pic.twitter.com/dZE0KESqg3
4 महीने पहले शुरू हुआ नरसंहार
🚨Heartbreaking: injured Children meet their little baby sister after the recent airstrike in Deir Al-Balah, #Gaza.— Nour Naim| نور نعيم (@NourNaim88) March 1, 2024
With their parents trapped under rubble, the children are left alone in the hospital
Their eyes reveal more than words ever could ‼️ pic.twitter.com/wq8I0cMUiy