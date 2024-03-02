script Israel-Palistine War: गाजा को अब हवाई जहाज से भोजन पहुंचाएगा अमेरिका, क्या इजरायल के खिलाफ चले गए बाइडेन? | America will send food to Gaza Amid Israel-Palistine War | Patrika News
Israel-Palistine War: गाजा को अब हवाई जहाज से भोजन पहुंचाएगा अमेरिका, क्या इजरायल के खिलाफ चले गए बाइडेन?

locationनई दिल्लीPublished: Mar 02, 2024 10:03:41 am

Jyoti Sharma

गाजा में इन दिनों अकाल के हालात हो गए हैं, वहां खाने-पीने का अभाव देखते हुए WHO औऱ UN की रिपोर्ट्स के बाद अमेरिका ने मानवीय मूल्यों के खातिर गाजा को भोजन देने का ऐलान किया है।

Famine in Gaza
इजरायल और फिलिस्तीन के इस युद्ध (Israel-Palistine War) में अब लाखों लोग भूख से मर रहे हैं। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन (WHO) और संयुक्त राष्ट्र (United Nations) की रिपोर्ट पहले ही बता चुकी है, गाजा (Gaza) अब अकाल से एक कदम दूर खड़ा है, क्योंकि इजरायल के सैनिक भूखे लोगों तक उनकी तरफ से पहुंचाई जा रही भोजन सामग्री को पहुंचने नहीं दे रहे हैं और गाजा में अब इतना खाद्यान्न बचा नहीं है जिससे वहां के लोगों का पेट भरा जा सके। इसलिए अब अमेरिका (U.S.A.) ने गाजा में हवाई जहाज के जरिए भोजन पहुंचाने का फैसला लिया है।
क्या बोले जो बाइडेन?

वाशिंगटन स्थित व्हाइट हाउस के बाहर मीडिया से बातचीत करते हुए अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन (Joe Biden) ने कहा है कि गाज़ा में इस वक्त हालात (Famine in Gaza) बहुत गंभीर हो गए हैं। वहां लोग भूख से मर रहे हैं। हमें उनकी और भी मदद करनी होगी और अमेरिका इस मदद से पीछे नहीं हटेगा। अभी जो गाजा को सहायता दी जा रही है, वो बहुत कम है। हम हवाई जहाज के जरिए गाजा के भूखे लोगों को भोजन पहुंचाएंगे। बाइडेन ने कहा कि गाज़ा में निर्दोष जिंदगियां खतरे में हैं और बच्चों की भी जिंदगियां खत्म हो रही हैं। जब तक हम वहां सभी को सहायत पहुंचा नहीं देते, हम पीछे नहीं हटेंगे। हमें केवल कुछ ही नहीं बल्कि सैकड़ों भोजन के ट्रक चाहिए, जो वहां की भूखी जनता का पेट भर सके।
इसके बाद व्हाइट हाउस (White House) की तरफ से एक बयान जारी हुआ जिसमें कहा गया कि आने वाले हफ्तों में इस हवाई ऑपरेशन को अंजाम दिया जाएगा, इसकी तैयारी शुरू हो गई है।
500 से कम होकर 97 ट्रक ही पहुंचा रहे भोजन

संयुक्त राष्ट्र फिलिस्तीनी शरणार्थी एजेंसी UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency) ने बीते शुक्रवार को ही बयान दिया था कि फरवरी महीने में औसतन लगभग 97 ट्रक हर दिन गाजा में प्रवेश करने में सक्षम थे जो जनवरी में हर दिन के हिसाब से 150 ट्रक थे, उन्होंने कहा कि ये लक्ष्य काफी कम हो गया है, जो पहले हर दिन के हिसाब से 500 ट्रकों का था।
जॉर्डन और यूके भी भेज रहे हैं हवाई सहायता
बता दें कि फ्रांस (France) समेत यूके (United Kingdom) के कई देश और जॉर्डन भी हवाई सहायता के जरिए गाजा में भूखे लोगों तक भोजन पहुंचा रहे हैं।

समंदर के रास्ते भी भेजी जा सकती है सहायता
इधर जो बाइडेन ने कहा कि अमेरिका गाजा में बड़ी मात्रा में सहायता पहुंचाने के लिए एक संभावित समुद्री गलियारे पर भी विचार करेगा, जहां निवासियों को युद्ध के कारण भोजन, पानी और दवा की गंभीर कमी का सामना करना पड़ता है। एक अमेरिकी अधिकारी ने कहा कि गाजा के भूमध्यसागरीय तट से लगभग 210 समुद्री मील दूर साइप्रस से समुद्री मार्ग से शिपिंग सहायता पर विचार किया जा रहा है।
5,76,000 लोग अकाल के साए में
पिछले दिनों संयुक्त राष्ट्र मानवतावादी एजेंसी (UNOCHA) की रिपोर्ट में कहा गय़ा था कि गाजा में 5,76,000 लोग अकाल के दरवाजे पर खड़े हैं। गाजा (Gaza) में दो साल से कम उम्र के प्रति 6 बच्चों में से एक गंभीर कुपोषण और कमजोरी से पीड़ित हो रहा है और फिलिस्तीन (Phalestine) के सभी 2.3 मिलियन लोग जिंदा रहने के लिए जिस भोजन को खा रहे हैं, वो बेहद अपर्याप्त है। अगर कुछ नहीं किया गया, तो हमें डर है कि गाजा में व्यापक रूप से अकाल फैल जाएगा।
मानवीय संकट झेल रहा गाज़ा

इजरायल (Israel) ने उत्तर और मध्य गाजा में जमीनी आक्रमण और इलाके में एक को छोड़कर सभी क्रॉसिंग पॉइंट को बंद कर दिए हैं, जिससे रसद सामग्री लाने वाले ट्रक अंदर जा ही नहीं पा रहे हैं और किसी तरह वो जाते भी हैं तो ये सैनिक उस पर हमला कर देते हैं। इसलिए अब वहां पर मानवीय संकट पैदा हो गया है, लोग युद्ध की विभीषिका से तो मर रही रहे हैं, अब लोग भूख से भी मरने लगे हैं इनमें सबसे बदतर हालत बच्चों की हो रही है।
4 महीने पहले शुरू हुआ नरसंहार
गाजा को सहायता पहुंचाना विनाशकारी पांच महीने के युद्ध में विवाद का एक मुद्दा रहा है, जो 7 अक्टूबर को हमास के अभूतपूर्व हमले के कारण शुरू हुआ था, जब हजारों आतंकवादियों ने दक्षिणी इजरायली समुदायों पर हमला किया था, जिसमें लगभग 1,200 लोग मारे गए थे और 253 बंधकों को ले लिया था।

