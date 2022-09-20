scriptEarthquake panic all over the world, Earth trembles in six countries | पूरी दुनिया में Earthquake की दहशत, 24 घंटे में छह देशों में कांपी धरती, ताइवान के बाद मेक्सिको में 7.6 तीव्रता का भूकंप, Tsunami अलर्ट -VIDEO | Patrika News

पूरी दुनिया में Earthquake की दहशत, 24 घंटे में छह देशों में कांपी धरती, ताइवान के बाद मेक्सिको में 7.6 तीव्रता का भूकंप, Tsunami अलर्ट -VIDEO

पिछले 24 घंटों में पूरी दुनिया में भूकंप महसूस किए गए हैं। ताइवान में 7 से अधिक की तीव्रता के भूकंप के बाद अब मेक्सिको में भी 7.6 स्तर की तीव्रता तका भूकंप दर्ज किया गया है।

जयपुर

Updated: September 20, 2022 11:18:15 am

Earthquake: दक्षिण अमरीका में मेक्सिको के पश्चिमी तट के पास सोमवार की दोपहर एक बजे (भारतीय समयानुसार रात 11:30 बजे) 7.6 तीव्रता के भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। भूकंप के तेज झटकों से कोलिमा राज्य के मंजानिलो शहर में एक स्टोर की दीवार गिर गई, जिसमें एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई, वहीं कई इमारतों को भी नुकसान पहुंचा है। इधर, पश्चिमी तट पर सुनामी का अलर्ट जारी किया गया है।
मैक्सिको सिटी में भी भूकंप

यहां से 500 से किमी दूर राजधानी मेक्सिको सिटी में भी भूकंप के हल्के झटके महसूस किए गए। यहां फिलहाल किसी के हताहत होने की जानकारी नहीं मिली है। भूकंप का केंद्र मिचोआकन राज्य के कोलकोमन से 59 किलोमीटर दक्षिण में प्रशांत तट के पास जमीन से 15 किमी गहराई में था।
दो बार इसी दिन आ चुका है विनाशकारी भूकंप
मेक्सिको में भूकंप का ये अजीबगरीब वाकया देखने को मिला है। इससे पहले भी दो विनाशकारी भूकंप इसी दिन आ चुके हैं। पहला विनाशकारी भूकंप 1985 में आया था, जबकि दूसरा विनाशकारी भूकंप 2017 में आया था। 19 सितंबर, 1985 को आए भूकंप में हजारों लोग मारे गए थे, जबकि 19 सितंबर 2017 को आए भूकंप में 350 से अधिक लोग मारे गए थे। 19 सितंबर के दिन ही एक बार फिर भूकंप आने से लोग दहशत में हैं।
एक ही तारीख को भूकंप आने से वैज्ञानिक हैरान
वैज्ञानिक भी इस बात को लेकर हैरान हैं कि आखिर इसी तारीख को बार-बार भूकंप क्यों आ रहा है। और फिर इसी दिन मेक्सिको में एक बार फिर जोरदार भूकंप आया है। इस भूकंप से कई इमारतें हिल गईं। बिजली गुल हो गई।
फिलहाल यूएस पैसिफिक सुनामी वॉर्निंग सेंटर ने मेक्सिको के तट के कुछ हिस्सों के लिए सुनामी की चेतावनी जारी करते हुए कहा कि लहरें ज्वार के स्तर से 1 से 3 मीटर (3 से 9 फीट) ऊपर उठने की चेतावनी दी गई है।
ताइवान में भूकंप से भीषण तबाही, गाओलियो ब्रिज गिरा

इसके पहले रविवार यानी 18 सितंबर को ताइवान के ईस्ट ऑफ युजिंग में 7.2 तीव्रता से जोरदार भूकंप आया। यूएस जियोलॉजिकल सर्वे के अनुसार तटीय शहर ताइतुंग से लगभग 50 किलोमीटर (30 मील) उत्तर में रात 9:30 बजे (1330 GMT) 6.5 तीव्रता का भूकंप आने के ठीक एक दिन बाद इस क्षेत्र में भूकंप आया।
24 घंटे में दुनिया के छह देशों में आया भूकंप

पिछले 24 घंटे के अंदर दुनिया के छह देश भूकंप से कांप उठे। भारत के कुछ राज्यों में भी झटके महसूस हुए, लेकिन ये चीन, ताइवान, जापान के मुकाबले काफी कमजोर रहे। इन तीनों देशों में करीब 50 से ज्यादा बार भूकंप के झटके महसूस हो चुके हैं। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि भूकंप के चलते ताइवान, जापान और चीन में भारी बारिश भी हो सकती है।
