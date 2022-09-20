पूरी दुनिया में Earthquake की दहशत, 24 घंटे में छह देशों में कांपी धरती, ताइवान के बाद मेक्सिको में 7.6 तीव्रता का भूकंप, Tsunami अलर्ट -VIDEO

मैक्सिको सिटी में भी भूकंप यहां से 500 से किमी दूर राजधानी मेक्सिको सिटी में भी भूकंप के हल्के झटके महसूस किए गए। यहां फिलहाल किसी के हताहत होने की जानकारी नहीं मिली है। भूकंप का केंद्र मिचोआकन राज्य के कोलकोमन से 59 किलोमीटर दक्षिण में प्रशांत तट के पास जमीन से 15 किमी गहराई में था।

दो बार इसी दिन आ चुका है विनाशकारी भूकंप

मेक्सिको में भूकंप का ये अजीबगरीब वाकया देखने को मिला है। इससे पहले भी दो विनाशकारी भूकंप इसी दिन आ चुके हैं। पहला विनाशकारी भूकंप 1985 में आया था, जबकि दूसरा विनाशकारी भूकंप 2017 में आया था। 19 सितंबर, 1985 को आए भूकंप में हजारों लोग मारे गए थे, जबकि 19 सितंबर 2017 को आए भूकंप में 350 से अधिक लोग मारे गए थे। 19 सितंबर के दिन ही एक बार फिर भूकंप आने से लोग दहशत में हैं।

