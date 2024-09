Earthquake: ताइवान में फिर आया भूकंप, सहम उठे लोग

On 2024-09-07, at 05:16:50 (UTC), there was an earthquake around 14 km ESE of Hualien City, Taiwan. The depth of the hypocenter is about 21.9km, and the magnitude of the earthquake is estimated to be about 5.1.https://t.co/c3M0cp01WJ pic.twitter.com/P5igOIpFEK