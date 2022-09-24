scriptIndia's befitting reply to Pakistan at UNGA: Dialogue and terrorism | UNGA में पाकिस्तान को भारत का करारा जवाब: संवाद और आतंकवाद साथ-साथ नहीं चल सकते | Patrika News

UNGA में पाकिस्तान को भारत का करारा जवाब: संवाद और आतंकवाद साथ-साथ नहीं चल सकते

एक बार फिर भारत ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा के सामने पाकिस्तान के कश्मीर पर फैलाए जा रहे झूठे प्रपंच को दुनिया के सामने उजागर कर दिया है। पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री द्वारा संयुक्त राष्ट्र में उठाए गए झूठे मुद्दों का पर्दाफाश करते हुए भारत के प्रतिनिधि ने कहा जिस देश में अल्पसंख्यक खत्म होने की कगार पर हों, जहाँ उनकी लड़कियों को अगवा कर उनसे शादी करना एक सामान्य प्रक्रिया बना दिया गया हो, वो देश अगर भारत जैसे धर्मनिरपेक्ष देश में अल्पसंख्यकों के अधिकारों की बात ही न करे तो बेहतर है।

जयपुर

Published: September 24, 2022 08:42:35 am

भारत ने शुक्रवार को भारत में अल्पसंख्यकों और कश्मीर के मुद्दे पर पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ द्वारा की गई टिप्पणी के खिलाफ अपने 'जवाब के अधिकार' का प्रयोग करते हुए पाकिस्तान के झूठ को दुनिया के सामने उजागर कर दिया। संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासभा (UNGA) की बहस के 77 वें सत्र में भारतीय राजनयिक मिजिटो विनिटो ने भारत पर झूठे आरोप लगाने से पहले पाकिस्तान को आत्मनिरीक्षण करने की याद दिलाई।
india_reply_at_un_to_pak.jpg
सीमा पार आतंकवाद रोके पाकिस्तान
विंटो ने जोर दिया कि जम्मू और कश्मीर पर दावा करने के बजाय, इस्लामाबाद को "सीमा पार आतंकवाद" को रोकना चाहिए। विनिटो ने यह भी कहा, "जब अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय की हजारों युवतियों का अपहरण एसओपी (Standard Operating Procedure) के रूप में किया जाता है, तो हम इसके पीछे अंतर्निहित मानसिकता के बारे में क्या निष्कर्ष निकाल सकते हैं।
"यह खेदजनक है कि पाकिस्तान के प्रधान मंत्री ने भारत के खिलाफ झूठे आरोप लगाने के लिए इस सम्मानित सभा का मंच चुना है। उन्होंने कहा कि अपने ही देश के कुकर्मों को छिपाने और भारत के खिलाफ कार्रवाई को सही ठहराने के लिए ऐसा किया है जिसे दुनिया अस्वीकार्य मानती है। 
पाकिस्तान में किया जा रहा जबरन धर्मांतरण, लड़कियों का अपहरण

पाकिस्तान में अल्पसंख्यकों के खिलाफ अत्याचारों की ओर वैश्विक समुदाय का ध्यान दिलाते हुए भारतीय राजनयिक ने हिंदू, सिख और ईसाई समुदाय की लड़कियों के जबरन अपहरण और फिर उनके शादी की हालिया घटनाओं का उल्लेख किया। "पाकिस्तान के भीतर चलाए जा रहे धर्मांतरण," का उन्होंने उल्लेख किया। भारतीय राजनयिक ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान में किया जा रहा यह कुकृत्य "यह मानवाधिकारों के उल्लंघन के बारे में है, अल्पसंख्यक अधिकारों के उल्लंघन के बारे में है और बुनियादी शालीनता के उल्लंघन के बारे में है।"
सीमापार आतंकवाद का प्रायोजक है पाकिस्तान
उन्होंने कहा एक राज्य जो यह दावा करता है कि वह अपने पड़ोसियों के साथ शांति चाहता है, वह कभी भी सीमा पार आतंकवाद को प्रायोजित नहीं करेगा। न ही यह भयानक मुंबई आतंकवादी हमले के योजनाकारों को आश्रय देगा, और केवल अंतरराष्ट्रीय समुदाय के दबाव में उनके अस्तित्व का खुलासा करेगा। भारत के प्रतिनिधि ने कहा कि, "ऐसा देश पड़ोसियों के खिलाफ अनुचित और अस्थिर क्षेत्रीय दावे नहीं करेगा। यह उनकी भूमि का लालच नहीं करेगा और न ही अवैध रूप से उन्हें अपने साथ एकीकृत करने की कोशिश करेगा।
newsletter

Swatantra Jain

Home / World

अगली खबर

right-arrow

UNGA में पाकिस्तान ने फिर छेड़ा कश्मीर राग, शांति बहाली के नाम पर भारत से बातचीत के लिए लगाई गुहार

UNGA में पाकिस्तान ने फिर छेड़ा कश्मीर राग, शांति बहाली के नाम पर भारत से बातचीत के लिए लगाई गुहार

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
Monsoon Update : राजस्थान में भारी से अति भारी बारिश का अलर्ट, इन जिलों में होगी झमाझम
2
Monsoon Update: राजस्थान में आज से तीन दिन होगी भारी से अति भारी बारिश, इन जिलों में येलो अलर्ट
3
स्कूलों का समय बदला-जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी ने जारी किए आदेश
4
27 सितंबर को बंद रहेंगे सभी दफ्तर और स्कूल, 18 जिलों में अवकाश घोषित
5
Optical Illusion: इस लोगों की भीड़ में छिपा है एक भूत, सिर्फ गिद्ध जैसी नजर वालों को ही दिखा
6
राजस्थान में पांच जिलों में भारी बारिश का अलर्ट, अचानक होगी जोरदार बारिश

Weather Update: जमकर बरस रहा है लौटता हुआ मानसून, दिल्ली-यूपी में आज येलो अलर्ट, पूर्वांचल में बाढ़ की आशंका
Weather Update: जमकर बरस रहा है लौटता हुआ मानसून, दिल्ली-यूपी में आज येलो अलर्ट, पूर्वांचल में बाढ़ की आशंका
UNGA में पाकिस्तान ने फिर छेड़ा कश्मीर राग, शांति बहाली के नाम पर भारत से बातचीत के लिए लगाई गुहार
UNGA में पाकिस्तान ने फिर छेड़ा कश्मीर राग, शांति बहाली के नाम पर भारत से बातचीत के लिए लगाई गुहार
PFI ने जुलाई में रची थी प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर हमले की साजिश, निशाने पर थी पटना की रैली, ED का बड़ा खुलासा
PFI ने जुलाई में रची थी प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर हमले की साजिश, निशाने पर थी पटना की रैली, ED का बड़ा खुलासा
IND vs AUS 2nd T20: भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 6 विकेट से हराया, सीरीज 1-1 की बराबरी पर
IND vs AUS 2nd T20: भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 6 विकेट से हराया, सीरीज 1-1 की बराबरी पर
रोहित शर्मा बने 'सिक्सर किंग', T20 क्रिकेट के इतिहास में सबसे ज्यादा सिक्स लगाने वाले बने बल्लेबाज
रोहित शर्मा बने 'सिक्सर किंग', T20 क्रिकेट के इतिहास में सबसे ज्यादा सिक्स लगाने वाले बने बल्लेबाज
Thackeray Vs Shinde: उद्धव ठाकरे गुट की शिवसेना करेगी शिवाजी पार्क में दशहरा रैली, हाईकोर्ट ने दी इजाजत, कहा- BMC ने कानूनी प्रक्रिया का दुरुपयोग किया
Thackeray Vs Shinde: उद्धव ठाकरे गुट की शिवसेना करेगी शिवाजी पार्क में दशहरा रैली, हाईकोर्ट ने दी इजाजत, कहा- BMC ने कानूनी प्रक्रिया का दुरुपयोग किया
Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: 5 दिन से लापता रिजॉर्ट रिसेप्शनिस्ट के मर्डर का हुआ खुलासा, भाजपा नेता का बेटा निकला मुख्य आरोपी
Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: 5 दिन से लापता रिजॉर्ट रिसेप्शनिस्ट के मर्डर का हुआ खुलासा, भाजपा नेता का बेटा निकला मुख्य आरोपी
पंजाब में गैंगस्टरों की ऑनलाइन भर्ती, बंबीहा गैंग ने फेसबुक पर डाली डिटेल्स, वाट्सएप नंबर भी किया जारी
पंजाब में गैंगस्टरों की ऑनलाइन भर्ती, बंबीहा गैंग ने फेसबुक पर डाली डिटेल्स, वाट्सएप नंबर भी किया जारी
PayCM Poster: कांग्रेस के पेसीएम पोस्टर अभियान को लेकर बढ़ा विवाद, अखिल अय्यर ने दी कानूनी कार्रवाई की धमकी
PayCM Poster: कांग्रेस के पेसीएम पोस्टर अभियान को लेकर बढ़ा विवाद, अखिल अय्यर ने दी कानूनी कार्रवाई की धमकी
कनाडा में बढ़ी भारत विरोधी गतिविधियां, सरकार ने एडवाइजरी जारी कर वहां जाने वाले भारतीयों को किया अलर्ट
कनाडा में बढ़ी भारत विरोधी गतिविधियां, सरकार ने एडवाइजरी जारी कर वहां जाने वाले भारतीयों को किया अलर्ट
Video: दिल्ली में लगातार दूसरे दिन मेहरबान रहा मानसून, नोएडा में 24 सितंबर को बंद रहेंगे स्कूल
Video: दिल्ली में लगातार दूसरे दिन मेहरबान रहा मानसून, नोएडा में 24 सितंबर को बंद रहेंगे स्कूल
दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल ने 5 AAP नेताओं पर ठोका मानहानि का केस, दो करोड़ रुपए की हर्जाने की मांग
दिल्ली के उपराज्यपाल ने 5 AAP नेताओं पर ठोका मानहानि का केस, दो करोड़ रुपए की हर्जाने की मांग
एक साल में वनडे, टी20 और टेस्ट में 10 विकेट से हारने वाली पहली टीम बनी इंग्लैंड
एक साल में वनडे, टी20 और टेस्ट में 10 विकेट से हारने वाली पहली टीम बनी इंग्लैंड
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार
कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स 2022

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

Weather Update: राजस्थान में बारिश को लेकर मौसम विभाग का आया लेटेस्ट अपडेट, पढ़ें खबरTata Blackbird मचाएगी बाजार में धूम! एडवांस फीचर्स के चलते Creta को मिलेगी बड़ी टक्करजयपुर के करीब गांव में सात दिन से सो भी नहीं पा रहे ग्रामीण, रात भर जागकर दे रहे पहरासातवीं के छात्रों ने चिट्ठी में लिखा अपना दुःख, प्रिंसिपल से कहा लड़कियां class में करती हैं ऐसी हरकतेंनए रंग में पेश हुई Maruti की ये 28Km माइलेज़ देने वाली SUV, अगले महीने भारत में होगी लॉन्चGanesh Chaturthi 2022: गणेश चतुर्थी पर गणपति जी की मूर्ति स्थापना का सबसे शुभ मुहूर्त यहां देखेंJaipur में सनकी आशिक ने कर दी बड़ी वारदात, लड़की थाने पहुंची और सुनाई हैरान करने वाली कहानीOptical Illusion: उल्लुओं के बीच में छुपी है एक बिल्ली, आपकी नजर है तेज तो 20 सेकंड में ढूंढकर दिखाये

बड़ी खबरें

Weather Update: जमकर बरस रहा है लौटता हुआ मानसून, दिल्ली-यूपी में आज येलो अलर्ट, पूर्वांचल में बाढ़ की आशंकाUNGA में पाकिस्तान ने फिर छेड़ा कश्मीर राग, शांति बहाली के नाम पर भारत से बातचीत के लिए लगाई गुहारPFI ने जुलाई में रची थी प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर हमले की साजिश, निशाने पर थी पटना की रैली, ED का बड़ा खुलासाIND vs AUS 2nd T20: भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 6 विकेट से हराया, सीरीज 1-1 की बराबरी पररोहित शर्मा बने 'सिक्सर किंग', T20 क्रिकेट के इतिहास में सबसे ज्यादा सिक्स लगाने वाले बने बल्लेबाजThackeray Vs Shinde: उद्धव ठाकरे गुट की शिवसेना करेगी शिवाजी पार्क में दशहरा रैली, हाईकोर्ट ने दी इजाजत, कहा- BMC ने कानूनी प्रक्रिया का दुरुपयोग कियाAnkita Bhandari Murder Case: 5 दिन से लापता रिजॉर्ट रिसेप्शनिस्ट के मर्डर का हुआ खुलासा, भाजपा नेता का बेटा निकला मुख्य आरोपीपंजाब में गैंगस्टरों की ऑनलाइन भर्ती, बंबीहा गैंग ने फेसबुक पर डाली डिटेल्स, वाट्सएप नंबर भी किया जारी
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.