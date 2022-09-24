UNGA में पाकिस्तान को भारत का करारा जवाब: संवाद और आतंकवाद साथ-साथ नहीं चल सकते

विंटो ने जोर दिया कि जम्मू और कश्मीर पर दावा करने के बजाय, इस्लामाबाद को "सीमा पार आतंकवाद" को रोकना चाहिए। विनिटो ने यह भी कहा, "जब अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय की हजारों युवतियों का अपहरण एसओपी (Standard Operating Procedure) के रूप में किया जाता है, तो हम इसके पीछे अंतर्निहित मानसिकता के बारे में क्या निष्कर्ष निकाल सकते हैं।
"यह खेदजनक है कि पाकिस्तान के प्रधान मंत्री ने भारत के खिलाफ झूठे आरोप लगाने के लिए इस सम्मानित सभा का मंच चुना है। उन्होंने कहा कि अपने ही देश के कुकर्मों को छिपाने और भारत के खिलाफ कार्रवाई को सही ठहराने के लिए ऐसा किया है जिसे दुनिया अस्वीकार्य मानती है।
A polity that claims it seeks peace with its neighbours would never sponsor cross-border terrorism, nor shelter planners of horrific Mumbai terrorist attack: Mijito Vinito, First Secy, India Mission to UN exercises India's right of reply at #UNGA pic.twitter.com/Zu4cG1aKKT— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022
सीमापार आतंकवाद का प्रायोजक है पाकिस्तान
#WATCH | "...Desire for peace, security in Indian subcontinent real, can be realized. That'll happen when cross-border terrorism ceases, govts come clean with int'l community&their people, minorities aren't persecuted", Mijito Vinito, First Secy, India Mission to UN #UNGA pic.twitter.com/NZWKjrjiwh— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022