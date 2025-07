Explainer: ट्रंप की बात मानेगा इजरायल ? अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति के ट्वीट के बाद भी नहीं थम रहे गाजा पर हमले

🇺🇸🇵🇸🇮🇱#BREAKING: Trump Announced #Gaza Ceasefire Deal:

Key points🔻

• #Israel agreed for 60 days ceasefire.

• In 60 days they will try to negotiate with involved parties to end this war;genocide

•#Trump is threatening to #Hamas in same style as he did with #Iran(for deal) pic.twitter.com/C6qFwlgTwD