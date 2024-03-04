America President Election: पहली बार निक्की हेली ने ट्रंप को हराया, बोलीं- मैं भारत की बेटी

कोलंबिया के प्राइमरी इलेक्शन में मिली जीत
. @NikkiHaley wins DC! Momentum is building for Super Tuesday! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/3yt4s9wvM3— Kristin Robbins (@KRobbinsMN) March 4, 2024
HISTORY: @NikkiHaley becomes the first woman to win a GOP presidential primary https://t.co/ICdjAdevLh— Jackson Richman (@jacksonrichman) March 4, 2024
5 मार्च को तस्वीर हो जाएगी साफ
This primary isn’t about one man or one woman, it’s about the future of the Republican Party and the future of our nation. pic.twitter.com/GoUH8ianPq— Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) March 3, 2024