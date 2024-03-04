script America President Election: पहली बार निक्की हेली ने ट्रंप को हराया, बोलीं- मैं भारत की बेटी | Nikki Haley defeats Trump in US presidential election primaries | Patrika News
America President Election: पहली बार निक्की हेली ने ट्रंप को हराया, बोलीं- मैं भारत की बेटी

locationनई दिल्लीPublished: Mar 04, 2024 09:07:21 am

Submitted by:

Jyoti Sharma

राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के प्राइमरी इलेक्शन में भारतवंशी निक्की हेली ने पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को मात दी है। इस पहली और बड़ी जीत के साथ निक्की हेली ने कहा है कि वो भारत की बेटी हैं।

अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति चुनाव (America Presidential Election 2024) दिन-ब-दिन रोचक होते जा रहे हैं। रिपब्लिकन पार्टी की तरफ से उम्मीदवार डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (Donald Trump) और भारतवंशी निक्की हेली (Nikki Haley) में कड़ी टक्कर देखने को मिल रही है, अभी तक हुए हर प्राइमरी चुनाव और GOP नामांकन के चुनाव में ट्रंप ने निक्की पर बड़ी जीत हासिल की। लेकिन अब निक्की हेली को इन प्राइमरी इलेक्शन में पहली बड़ी जीत मिली है। उन्होंने कोलंबिया के प्राइमरी इलेक्शन में डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को हरा दिया है। इस पहली जीत की खुशी में उन्होंने लोगों से खुद के भारतवंशी होने की बात भी कही, उन्होंने जीत के बाद एक सभा को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि मैं भारत की बेटी हूं।
कोलंबिया के प्राइमरी इलेक्शन में मिली जीत
निक्की हेली (Nikki Haley) इस जीत के साथ रिपब्लिकन पार्टी की पहली महिला सदस्य बन गई हैं जिन्होंने ये प्राइमरी चुनाव जीता है। इस जीत के बाद से निक्की काफी आत्मविश्वास से भर गई हैं और उनके समर्थक उन्हें मजबूत महिला के नाम से संबोधित कर रहे हैं। निक्की हेली का कहना है कि मौजूदा दौर में डोनाल्ड ट्रंप राष्ट्रपति (Donald Trump) जो बाइडेन (Joe Biden) को नहीं हरा सकते हैं. इसलिए अमेरिका की जनता के सामने मेरे रूप में एक विकल्प है, निश्चित ही हम जो बाइडेन को सत्ता से हटा देंगे, और अमेरिका जल्द ही एक नया सूरज देखगा।
5 मार्च को तस्वीर हो जाएगी साफ
बता दें कि अभी तक निक्की हेली (Nikki Haley) डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (Donald Trump) से हर चुनाव में हारती आई हैं। प्राइमरी इलेक्शन और GOP नामाकंन के चुनाव में भी निक्की दूसरे नंबर पर रही थीं, लेकिन अब तस्वीर बदलती नज़र आ रही है। कल यानी मंगलवार 5 मार्च को होमने वाले 15 राज्यों के चुनाव के बाद तस्वीर और साफ हो जाएगी कि आखिर रिपब्लिकन पार्टी से राष्ट्रपति पद के लिए कौन उम्मीदवार बनता है, डोनाल्ड ट्रंप या फिर निक्की हेली।
