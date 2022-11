रूस-यूक्रेन युद्ध के कैदियों को दी जा रही हैं यातनाएं, यूएन जाँचकर्ताओं का दावा

#BREAKING Prisoners held by both sides in Russia's war in Ukraine subjected to torture: UN investigators pic.twitter.com/Ppl8HyQxwM

#UPDATE Prisoners held by both sides in Russia's war in Ukraine have been subjected to torture, including with beatings, electric shocks, and humiliating treatment while naked, UN investigators said on Tuesday https://t.co/OibMEpTcU9



📷 Ukrainian prisoners' relatives demonstrate pic.twitter.com/oSywAMFmkc— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 15, 2022