रूस का बड़ा कदम, नेवी के कमांडर-इन-चीफ को किया बर्खास्त

नेवी के कमांडर-इन-चीफ को किया बर्खास्त
रूस की नेवी के कमांडर-इन-चीफ एडमिरल निकोलाई येवमेनोव (Nikolai Yevmenov) को बर्खास्त कर दिया गया है। यह फैसला यूक्रेन की नेवी के ब्लैक सी में एक और रूसी वॉरशिप को घ्वस्त करने के कुछ दिन बाद ही लिया गया है।
एलेक्सैंडर मोईसेयेव को मिली ज़िम्मेदारी
नेवी के नए परमानेंट कमांडर-इन-चीफ की नियुक्ति अभी नहीं की गई है, पर कार्यवाहक कमांडर-इन-चीफ की ज़िम्मेदारी एलेक्सैंडर मोईसेयेव (Aleksandr Moiseyev) को दी गई है।
Just days after Ukrainian forces sunk another Black Sea Fleet warship, The commander-in-chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov (left), has reportedly been dismissed.— OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 10, 2024
Admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev (right), has been appointed as acting commander-in-chief. pic.twitter.com/0yTHcTi2ZO