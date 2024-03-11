scriptरूस का बड़ा कदम, नेवी के कमांडर-इन-चीफ को किया बर्खास्त | Russian Navy commander-in-chief Nikolai Yevmenov dismissed | Patrika News
रूस का बड़ा कदम, नेवी के कमांडर-इन-चीफ को किया बर्खास्त

locationनई दिल्लीPublished: Mar 11, 2024 03:32:19 pm

Russia-Ukraine War: रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच चल रहे युद्ध के बीच रूस ने एक बड़ा फैसला लिया है। क्या है यह फैसला? आइए जानते हैं।

nikolai_yevmenov.jpg
Nikolai Yevmenov

रूस (Russia) और यूक्रेन (Ukraine) के बीच 24 फरवरी 2022 से चल रहा युद्ध 2 साल से ज़्यादा समय बीत जाने के बाद भी जारी है। इस युद्ध की वजह से यूक्रेन में भीषण तबाही मच चुकी है और जान-माल का भी काफी नुकसान हुआ है। पर रूस की सेना को भी इस युद्ध से नुकसान हो रहा है। लगातार मिल रहे इंटरनेशनल सपोर्ट की वजह से यूक्रेन की सेना रूस की सेना को सबक सिखा रही है। साथ ही समय-समय पर ड्रोन अटैक्स और दूसरे हमले भी कर रही हैं। इतना ही नहीं, ब्लैक सी में यूक्रेन की नेवी रूस की नेवी को नुकसान पहुंचा रही है। इसी बीच रूस ने एक बड़ा फैसला लिया है।


नेवी के कमांडर-इन-चीफ को किया बर्खास्त

रूस की नेवी के कमांडर-इन-चीफ एडमिरल निकोलाई येवमेनोव (Nikolai Yevmenov) को बर्खास्त कर दिया गया है। यह फैसला यूक्रेन की नेवी के ब्लैक सी में एक और रूसी वॉरशिप को घ्वस्त करने के कुछ दिन बाद ही लिया गया है।

एलेक्सैंडर मोईसेयेव को मिली ज़िम्मेदारी

नेवी के नए परमानेंट कमांडर-इन-चीफ की नियुक्ति अभी नहीं की गई है, पर कार्यवाहक कमांडर-इन-चीफ की ज़िम्मेदारी एलेक्सैंडर मोईसेयेव (Aleksandr Moiseyev) को दी गई है।


