आरक्षण के विरोध में भीषण हिंसा, चली गोलियां, 100 छात्रों समेत 15 पुलिस कर्मी गंभीर घायल

Clashes erupted between students protesting for quota reform and Bangladesh Chhatra League (student wing of Awami League) around Chattogram & Dhaka University. Hundreds of injured students, some bleeding, are seeking medical attention at DMCH-CMCH, but doctors are falling short. pic.twitter.com/3sDDB0F2rC— Mehedi Hasan Marof (@MehediMarof) July 15, 2024