Zelensky Accident: रूस से जंग की बीच यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की की कार का एक्सीडेंट, जानिए कैसी है अस्पताल में हालत

यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति वलोडिमिर ज़ेलेंस्की का वाहन बुधवार को कीव में एक कार की टक्कर की चपेट में आ गया। जेलेंस्की को "कोई गंभीर चोट नहीं" आई है। राष्ट्रपति के प्रेस सचिव के एक बयान के अनुसार, "एक कार यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति की कार और एस्कॉर्ट वाहनों से टकरा गई।" ज़ेलेंस्की के साथ आए चिकित्सकों ने कार के चालक को आपातकालीन सहायता दी और उसे एम्बुलेंस में भेज दिया। बयान में कहा गया, "एक डॉक्टर ने राष्ट्रपति की जांच की, कोई गंभीर चोट नहीं पाई गई।"

जयपुर

Published: September 15, 2022 08:08:18 am

रूस से जंग के बीच यूक्रेन के राष्ट्रपति जेलेंस्की की कार का एक्सीडेंट हो गया है। यह हादसा तब हुआ जब प्रेसीडेंट यूक्रेन के पूर्वी हिस्सों में उन स्थानों को देखकर लौट रहे थे जो कि रूसी सेना के कब्जे से वापस ले लिए गए हैं। यूक्रेनी मीडिया पोर्टल द कीव इंडिपेंडेंट ने जेलेंस्की के प्रवक्ता के हवाले से कहा, वोलोदिमीर जेलेंस्की की गाड़ी कार से टकरा गई। हालांकि उन्हें कोई गंभीर चोटें नहीं आई हैं, वह गंभीर रूप से घायल नहीं हैं। जेलेंस्की के प्रवक्ता सेर्ही न्याकिफोरोव ने 15 सितंबर को एक फेसबुक पोस्ट में कहा कि एक कार और मोटरसाइकिल राष्ट्रपति की कार से टकरा गई है। किसी को गंभीर चोटें नहीं आई है। मीडिया पोर्टल के मुताबिक एक्सीडेंट के बाद एक डॉक्टर ने राष्ट्रपति वोलोदिमीर जेलेंस्की की मेडिकल जांच की। जिसके बाद बताया गया है कि जेलेंस्की गंभीर रूप से घायल नहीं है। जेलेंस्की के साथ आए मेडिकल टीम ने उनके ड्राइवर की फर्स्ट एड दिया और उन्हें एक अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।
zelensky_car_accident.jpg
युद्ध नए चरण में प्रविष्ट
इधर रूस और यूक्रेन के बीच जारी युद्ध एक नए चरण में प्रवेश कर रहा है। कीव ने पूर्व के कुछ हिस्सों पर मास्को की पकड़ को एक तेज गति से आक्रामक हमले के साथ एक बड़ा झटका दिया है, जिसमें छह महीने के कब्जे के बाद यूक्रेनी सैनिकों ने इजियम के रणनीतिक शहर में प्रवेश कर पाए हैं। एक साथ जब यूक्रेन की सेना ने शनिवार को इजियम शहर में प्रवेश किया, तो यह एक महत्वपूर्ण सैन्य जीत से कहीं अधिक थी। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, यह इस बात का संकेत था कि रूसी सैनिक पिछले छह महीनों में अपने कब्जे वाले क्षेत्र पर कब्जा करने के लिए हाथ-पांव मार रहे हैं।
इससे पहले बुधवार को, ज़ेलेंस्की ने देश की सेना द्वारा शहर पर फिर से कब्जा करने के पांच दिन बाद खार्किव के उत्तरपूर्वी क्षेत्र में नव मुक्त इज़ियम का दौरा किया।

