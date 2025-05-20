scriptनटनी का बारा रूपारेल नदी के पानी में छाई जलकुंभी, नदी का बिगड़ा स्वरूप | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
अलवर

नटनी का बारा रूपारेल नदी के पानी में छाई जलकुंभी, नदी का बिगड़ा स्वरूप

नटनी का बारा रूपारेल नदी के पानी में इन दिनों जलकुंभी तेजी से फैलने लगी है।

अलवरMay 20, 2025 / 12:35 am

Ramkaran Katariya

filter: 0; fileterIntensity: 0.0; filterMask: 0; module: video;
hw-remosaic: false;
touch: (-1.0, -1.0);
modeInfo: Beauty ;
sceneMode: 0;
cct_value: 5230;
AI_Scene: (-1, -1);
aec_lux: 98.5545;
aec_lux_index: 0;
hist255: 0.0;
hist252~255: 0.0;
hist0~15: 0.0;
albedo: ;
confidence: ;
motionLevel: -1;
weatherinfo: null;
temperature: 51;

अकबरपुर. नटनी का बारा रूपारेल नदी के पानी में इन दिनों जलकुंभी तेजी से फैलने लगी है। यह नदी के पानी में पूरी तरह छा गई है। जलकुंभी की वजह से नदी का स्वरूप बिगड़ रहा है। साथ ही पानी का बहाव भी प्रभावित हो रहा है। जलकुंभी के छा जाने से जलीय जीव भी संकट में हैं।क्षेत्र के लोगों का कहना है कि प्रशासन को इस और ध्यान देना चाहिए। सरिस्का के पहाड़ों से बहने वाली रूपारेल नदी में गर्मी के आते ही जलकुंभी पानी में तेजी से पैर पसारना शुरू कर देती हैं। नटनी का बारा क्षेत्र की रूपारेल नदी में जलकुंभी इतनी फैल गई कि पानी नजर नहीं आता और नदी में चारों तरफ हरियाली ही नजर आ रही है। इससे नदी में पानी की गहराई का भी पता नहीं चल पाता।

संबंधित खबरें

दो जगह सूने मकानों में दिनदहाड़े चोरी, लाखों के जेवरात व नकदी पारज्. पढ़े खबर - image

दो जगह सूने मकानों में दिनदहाड़े चोरी, लाखों के जेवरात व नकदी पारज्. पढ़े खबर

अगर नहीं की मरम्मत, तो बारिश में जानलेवा होंगे यह गड्ढे, यूआईटी व नगर निगम ने आंखें मूंदीं - image

अगर नहीं की मरम्मत, तो बारिश में जानलेवा होंगे यह गड्ढे, यूआईटी व नगर निगम ने आंखें मूंदीं

VIDEO: टंकी पर चढ़े युवक की मांग… ‘रिश्तेदार ले गया पत्नी को, उसे वापस लेकर आओ’ - image

VIDEO: टंकी पर चढ़े युवक की मांग… ‘रिश्तेदार ले गया पत्नी को, उसे वापस लेकर आओ’

जैसलमेर में वीडियो बनाने वाली लड़की ने होटल में रूम सर्विस ब्वॉय को बनाया था ‘शिकार’, सामने आया एक और VIDEO - image

जैसलमेर में वीडियो बनाने वाली लड़की ने होटल में रूम सर्विस ब्वॉय को बनाया था ‘शिकार’, सामने आया एक और VIDEO

फंस जाते है जलीय जीवजलकुंभी के कारण पानी में जलीय जीवों को भी परेशानी हो रही हैं। वे पानी से बाहर नहीं निकल पाते। स्थानीय निवासी रोहित वशिष्ठ का कहना है कि नटनी का बारा रूपारेल नदी के पानी में जलकुंभी से पानी का बहाव अवरूद्ध हो जाता है। जलकुंभी की पानी से सफाई की जानी चाहिए। बरसात के समय नदी का पानी आने पर जलकुंभी की वजह से बहाव प्रभावित हो जाता है और जयसमंद बांध में भी पानी कम पहुंच पाता है।

Hindi News / Alwar / नटनी का बारा रूपारेल नदी के पानी में छाई जलकुंभी, नदी का बिगड़ा स्वरूप

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

ट्रेंडिंग वीडियो