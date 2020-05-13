Aamir Khan ने पत्नी संग अपने असिस्टेंट Amos Paul को दी अंतिम विदाई, Rani Mukerji भी पहुंची.. देखें फोटो और वीडियो

By: Neha Gupta
| Published: 13 May 2020, 04:20 PM IST
Aamir Khan ने पत्नी संग अपने असिस्टेंट Amos Paul को दी अंतिम विदाई, Rani Mukerji भी पहुंची.. देखें फोटो और वीडियो
आमिर खान (Aamir Khan) के असिस्टेंट अमोस पॉल का निधन

  • आमिर खान (Aamir Khan) के असिस्टेंट आमोस पॉल (Amos Paul) का निधन
  • अंतिम संस्कार में पत्नी किरण राव (Kiran Rao) संग पहुंचे आमिर खान
  • 25 साल से आमिर के साथ आमोस पॉल करते आ रहे थे काम

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड के मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट आमिर खान (Aamir Khan) के 25 साल से असिस्टेंट रहे आमोस पॉल (Amos Paul) का मंगलवार को हार्ट अटैक (Heart Attack) से निधन हो गया। आमिर ने उन्हें मुंबई के होली फैमिली हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया था लेकिन वो बच नहीं सके। आमिर और उनके परिवार को आमोस ने निधन से गहरा सदमा लगा है क्योंकि वो 25 साल से उनको असिस्ट कर रहे थे और फैमिली के काफी करीब थे। बुधवार को आमिर पत्नी किरण राव (Kiran Rao) संग आमोस के अंतिम संस्कार में पहुंचे और उन्हें विदाई दी। कई फोटो और वीडियोज़ सामने आए हैं जिसमें आमिर पत्नी किरण के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं।

वूम्पला ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पेज पर आमोस के अंतिम विदाई के फोटो और वीडियो शेयर किए हैं जो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रहे हैं। बॉलीवुड से भी कई सेलेब्स आमोस के निधन पर दुख व्यक्त कर रहे हैं।

View this post on Instagram

😢😢 Aamir khan at the last rites of Amos Paul... his longtime assistant and Man Friday... with Kiran Rao and his sister at the Sewri Christian Cemetery... RIP Amos 🙏🙏 FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #aamirkhan #kiranrao #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses

A post shared by Voompla (@voompla) on

लॉकडाउन के नियम का पालन करते हुए आमोस के अंतिम संस्कार में 25 लोगों को मौजूद रहने की अनुमति मिली जिसमें आमिर और किरण भी शामिल हुए। वहीं आमिर के अलावा रानी मुखर्जी (Rani Mukerji) भी आमोस के अंतिम दर्शन (Amos Paul Funeral) के लिए पहुंची। बता दें कि आमोस रानी मुखर्जी के भी असिस्टेंट रह चुके थे। आमोस का अंतिम संस्कार मुंबई के शिवड़ी इलाके में किया गया।

आमोस के अचानक निधन से आमिर के परिवार को बड़ा झटका लगा है। आमिर की कामयाबी और सफलता के पीछे आमोस का हाथ माना जाता है। यहां तक कि उन्हें आमिर की परछाई कहा जाता था, वो उनके परिवार के सदस्य से कम नहीं थे। जानकारी के मुताबिक, आमिर और किरण बेहद दुखी हैं और उन्होंने कहा कि उनके परिवार के लिए ये बहुत बड़ी क्षति है।

related story

दिल छू लेंगी आमिर खान और इन 6 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस की मां के साथ बचपन की तस्वीरें, पहचानना सबसे बड़ा चैलेंज

+8

दिल छू लेंगी आमिर खान और इन 6 बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस की मां के साथ बचपन की तस्वीरें, पहचानना सबसे बड़ा चैलेंज
लॉकडाउन में इन स्टार्स का ओरिजनल लुक आया सामने, हो गया ऐसा हाल, दिखने लगा उम्र का असर, बाल हुए सफेद
लॉकडाउन में इन स्टार्स का ओरिजनल लुक आया सामने, हो गया ऐसा हाल, दिखने लगा उम्र का असर, बाल हुए सफेद
आमिर खान ने आटे के पैकेट्स के साथ 15-15 हजार रुपए देने की वायरल फोटो पर दिया रिएक्शन
आमिर खान ने आटे के पैकेट्स के साथ 15-15 हजार रुपए देने की वायरल फोटो पर दिया रिएक्शन
I For India Concert: शाहरुख-रणवीर ने गाया अपना गाना, माधुरी समेत 85 कलाकारों ने किया परफॉर्म, देखिए वीडियो
I For India Concert: शाहरुख-रणवीर ने गाया अपना गाना, माधुरी समेत 85 कलाकारों ने किया परफॉर्म, देखिए वीडियो
क्या आपने देखा Aamir Khan का नया लुक? बेटी इरा खान से शेयर किया पापा का बिंदास स्टाइल
क्या आपने देखा Aamir Khan का नया लुक? बेटी इरा खान से शेयर किया पापा का बिंदास स्टाइल
अमेरिका में आमिर खान की '3 Idiots' की धूम, लॉकडाउन में देखी गई सबसे ज्यादा
अमेरिका में आमिर खान की '3 Idiots' की धूम, लॉकडाउन में देखी गई सबसे ज्यादा
Aamir khan amos paul aamir khan assisstant amos paul Amos Paul funeral kiran rao Rani Mukerji
Show More