Aamir Khan ने पत्नी संग अपने असिस्टेंट Amos Paul को दी अंतिम विदाई, Rani Mukerji भी पहुंची.. देखें फोटो और वीडियो

View this post on Instagram

😢😢 Aamir Khan’s longtime assistant and Man Friday Amos died of a heart attack on Tuesday... acc to reports he was rushed to the hospital by the actor where he died. Scenes from his last rites. RIP Amos 🙏🙏 FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #aamirkhan #kiranrao #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses