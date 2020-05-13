Aamir Khan ने पत्नी संग अपने असिस्टेंट Amos Paul को दी अंतिम विदाई, Rani Mukerji भी पहुंची.. देखें फोटो और वीडियो

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड के मिस्टर परफेक्शनिस्ट आमिर खान (Aamir Khan) के 25 साल से असिस्टेंट रहे आमोस पॉल (Amos Paul) का मंगलवार को हार्ट अटैक (Heart Attack) से निधन हो गया। आमिर ने उन्हें मुंबई के होली फैमिली हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया था लेकिन वो बच नहीं सके। आमिर और उनके परिवार को आमोस ने निधन से गहरा सदमा लगा है क्योंकि वो 25 साल से उनको असिस्ट कर रहे थे और फैमिली के काफी करीब थे। बुधवार को आमिर पत्नी किरण राव (Kiran Rao) संग आमोस के अंतिम संस्कार में पहुंचे और उन्हें विदाई दी। कई फोटो और वीडियोज़ सामने आए हैं जिसमें आमिर पत्नी किरण के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं।
View this post on Instagram
😢😢 Aamir Khan’s longtime assistant and Man Friday Amos died of a heart attack on Tuesday... acc to reports he was rushed to the hospital by the actor where he died. Scenes from his last rites. RIP Amos 🙏🙏 FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #aamirkhan #kiranrao #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
वूम्पला ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पेज पर आमोस के अंतिम विदाई के फोटो और वीडियो शेयर किए हैं जो इंटरनेट पर वायरल हो रहे हैं। बॉलीवुड से भी कई सेलेब्स आमोस के निधन पर दुख व्यक्त कर रहे हैं।
View this post on Instagram
😢😢 Aamir khan at the last rites of Amos Paul... his longtime assistant and Man Friday... with Kiran Rao and his sister at the Sewri Christian Cemetery... RIP Amos 🙏🙏 FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #aamirkhan #kiranrao #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
लॉकडाउन के नियम का पालन करते हुए आमोस के अंतिम संस्कार में 25 लोगों को मौजूद रहने की अनुमति मिली जिसमें आमिर और किरण भी शामिल हुए। वहीं आमिर के अलावा रानी मुखर्जी (Rani Mukerji) भी आमोस के अंतिम दर्शन (Amos Paul Funeral) के लिए पहुंची। बता दें कि आमोस रानी मुखर्जी के भी असिस्टेंट रह चुके थे। आमोस का अंतिम संस्कार मुंबई के शिवड़ी इलाके में किया गया।
View this post on Instagram
Aamir Khan leaves with Kiran Rao after the last rites of his longtime assistant Amos Paul... who passed away yesterday bcoz of a heart attack 🙏🙏 FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #aamirkhan #kiranrao #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses
आमोस के अचानक निधन से आमिर के परिवार को बड़ा झटका लगा है। आमिर की कामयाबी और सफलता के पीछे आमोस का हाथ माना जाता है। यहां तक कि उन्हें आमिर की परछाई कहा जाता था, वो उनके परिवार के सदस्य से कम नहीं थे। जानकारी के मुताबिक, आमिर और किरण बेहद दुखी हैं और उन्होंने कहा कि उनके परिवार के लिए ये बहुत बड़ी क्षति है।