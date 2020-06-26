बॉलीवुड की भ्रष्ट प्रथाओं पर फिल्म बनाई जा सकती है: अभय देओल

अभय ( Abhay Deol ) ने अपनी 2012 की फिल्म 'शंघाई' ( Shanghai Movie ) की शूटिंग को याद करते हुए इंस्टाग्राम पर यह बातें लिखीं। फिल्म राजनीति में भ्रष्टाचार के मुद्दे पर इर्द-गिर्द घूमती है। उन्होंने लिखा, शंघाई 2012 में रिलीज हुई थी। यह आज भी काफी प्रासंगिक है। इन दिनों कोई भी बॉलीवुड की भ्रष्ट प्रथाओं के बारे में फिल्म बना सकता है।
मुंबई। अभिनेता अभय देओल ( Abhay Deol ) ने बॉलीवुड पर कटाक्ष करते हुए कहा है कि फिल्म उद्योग में प्रचलित भ्रष्ट आचरण के बारे में कोई भी फिल्म बना सकता है।
“Shanghai”, released in 2012. A contemporary Indian take on the Greek novel “Z” by author Vassilis Vassilikos. Directed by Dibakar Banerji this film puts systemic corruption in politics front and center, with devastating impact. Extremely relevant today. Looks like these days one could make a film about the corrupt practices of Bollywood! By the way, not sure if the current outrage will give rise to an independent Hindi film and music industry, without the unoriginal tag of “Bollywood”, but it sure feels good to hear loud voices from within the industry, risking their careers for the bigger “picture” (pun intended 😊). (@priyasreedharan we gotta make another movie! What’s Wasim Khan’s Instagram handle?). #makingwhatbollywouldnt
अभय ने अपनी 2012 की फिल्म 'शंघाई' ( Shanghai ) की शूटिंग को याद करते हुए इंस्टाग्राम पर यह बातें लिखीं। फिल्म राजनीति में भ्रष्टाचार के मुद्दे पर इर्द-गिर्द घूमती है। उन्होंने लिखा, शंघाई 2012 में रिलीज हुई थी और एक समकालीन भारतीय लेखक वासिलिस वसिलिकोस के ग्रीक उपन्यास जेड पर आधारित है। दिबाकर बनर्जी द्वारा निर्देशित यह फिल्म राजनीति और केंद्र में प्रणालीगत भ्रष्टाचार के बारे में है। यह आज भी काफी प्रासंगिक है। इन दिनों कोई भी बॉलीवुड की भ्रष्ट प्रथाओं के बारे में फिल्म बना सकता है। अभय ने सुशांत सिंह राजपूत के निधन के बाद बॉलीवुड के भीतर की कुरूपता को उजागर करने वाले लोगों की प्रशंसा की।
“Dev.D” released in 2009. I spent a year narrating the idea to several people before I got Anurag on board to direct it. I remember people’s reaction upon hearing my narration, it was always, “it’s too much of an art-film”. Lucky for me Anurag got it. I had read the book and I could see that the character was a chauvinist, a misogynist, entitled, and arrogant. Yet he had been romanticized for decades! The women on the other hand were strong and had integrity, but there was still that expectation for them to love their man no matter what. I wanted to change that. I wanted to empower them, shed the image of the “good, devoted, woman”. It was time to make them independent, not defined by the man they love, or by men in general. Which is why Paro calls out Dev’s faults and puts him in his place. In my version Dev gets shot by the police (he becomes a drug dealer) outside Paro’s house and dies just like in the book. Chanda does not fall in love with him, and neither is she ashamed of being an East European high class escort (again, in my version 😊). She’s the strongest character of the 3, and isn’t afraid of being judged. She does empathize with Dev, seeing how broken he is, and I went with the “prostitute with the heart of gold” theme from the book. Anurag felt a happy ending would make the film more accepted by the audience, and his twist was to have Dev & Chanda fall in love. My vision was too dark! I went with the flow, and even brought my buddies @twilightplayers to feature in it. The rest is history. #makingwhatbollywouldnt
उन्होंने कहा, वैसे इस बारे में मैं कह नहीं सकता कि लोगों में अभी जो नाराजगी है, वह बॉलीवुड के अनौपचारिक टैग के बिना एक स्वतंत्र हिंदी फिल्म और संगीत उद्योग को जन्म देगी। लेकिन निश्चित रूप से यह सुनने में अच्छा लगता है कि लोग बड़े मकसद के लिए अपना करियर खतरे में डालकर इस बारे में आवाज उठा रहे हैं। बता दें कि हाल ही में, गायक सोनू निगम और अदनान सामी, अभिनेता रणवीर शौरी और साहिल खान आदि बॉलीवुड की उन हस्तियों में शामिल हुए हैं जो बॉलीवुड में भाई-भतीजावाद और सत्ता के खेल के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं।
“Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, released in 2011. Need to chant this title to myself everyday nowadays! Also a great watch when anxious or stressed. I would like to mention that almost all the award functions demoted me and Farhan from main leads, and nominated us as “supporting actors”. Hrithik and Katrina were nominated as “actors in a leading role”. So by the industry’s own logic, this was a film about a man and a woman falling in love, with the man supported by his friends for whatever decisions he takes. There are many covert and overt ways in which people in the industry lobby against you. In this case it was shamelessly overt. I of course boycotted the awards but Farhan was ok with it. #familyfareawards Very creative artwork @kalakkii
गौरतलब है कि हाल ही में अभय ने नेपोटिज्म को लेकर अपनी बात कही थी। एक्टर ने कहा कि वे इस पर बहुत पहले से बोल रहे थे। हालांकि उस समय अन्य सेलेब्स ने उनको सपोर्ट नहीं किया। उनका कहना है कि उस समय अकेले चीखने का मतलब नहीं था। लेकिन अब जब सुशांत के जाने से बहस फिर छिड़ी है तो लोग सामने आ रहे हैं। साथ ही अभय ने अवॉर्ड समारोहों की भी पोल खोली। उन्होंने कहा कि जब 'जिंदगी ना मिलेगी दोबारा' को नॉमिनेट किया गया तो ऋतिक और कैटरीना को लीड बताया गया और मुझे और फरहान को सपोर्टिंग कलाकार। फरहान को इससे कोई दिक्कत नहीं थी, लेकिन मैं सहमत नहीं था। इसलिए अवॉर्ड कार्यक्रमों में जाना बंद कर दिया।