अध्ययन सुमन ने कंगना रनौत के इंडस्ट्री पर लगाए आरोपों को बताया गलत, पूछा- 'सभी ड्रग्स लेते हैं तो फिल्में कैसे बन रही है?

In the ultimate analysis An actor is nothing without the acceptance of the audience ! No matter what lineage you come from ! What religion u come from! Whether you are an insider or an outsider ! 2009 raaz 2 was my first commercial success, which Put me in a list of top ten next generation stars by the times of india post which I did a critically accclaimed film called jashn after which 12 films shut down and I was put in the list Of top ten failed star kids. I was out of work for the last few years.. it’s been a tough journey since then ! I Battled depression , anxiety was low on confidence ! My family and the faith within helped me survive! I carried the tag of Being a product of nepotism ! I knocked on every door and was rejected for 10 years till prakash Jha opened his doors for me ! And now 2020 Aashram has become one of the most viewed and loved webseries on any platform. The immense love and appreciation TINKA SINGH has recieved feels like a dream ! It is overwhelming ! Been 5 days and my phone which never usually rang inregards to work has started to ring again with hope and praises ! I never gave up and I never will ! Tinka singh is a small stepping stone towards my destination ! Thank you Prakash ji thank you Disha for being a friend in an industry that only pretends to be one ! Last but not least all the good wishes which the audiences have given me which has helped me regain my confidence! Improve my craft ! Yes I’m happy but it makes me happier to see my parents smile after a while ! This is for All the aspirants out there that if you have dreams in you eyes and if you are ready to work hard and be patient than the universe will bestow upon you that u really deserve ! Never give up ! Never say die ! And Remember no role is small or big ! It is not the length but the strength of the role that matters! So go out and make the most of what you are offfered !! @prakashjproductions @jhadisha