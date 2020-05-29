लॉकडाउन में एक्ट्रेस Adah Sharma छत पर स्टंट के साथ पोछा लगाते नजर आई, Video देख हो जाएंगे हैरान!

नई दिल्ली। लॉकडाउन(lockdown) के दौरान हर सेलिब्रिटी अपने आपको घरों में व्यस्थ रखने के लिए कुछ ना कुछ काम करते नजर आ रहे हैं। कभी एक्ट्रेस को खाना बनाते हुए देखा जा सकता है तो कभी किसी को बागवानी करते हुए आप देख सकते है। अब इन्ही के बीच एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अदा शर्मा (Adah Sharma) अपने घर की छत पर ना केवल पोछा लगा रही है बल्कि पोछा धोते-धोते अचानक स्टंट करने लगती हैं।
Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga - Bhavana Reddy style 😆💪 How to be a washing machine cum dryer in qurantine taught to me by Vidyut DevSingh Jammwal, world's best Commando , best Martial Artist, best Chef who also happens to be my best friend 😁🤣👺🙅 . i took creative liberties and tweaked the lyrics slightly 😬 (sing with me) Hooooo...ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga jaise kung fu ki champ, she' s missing - fashion week ramp, jaise piano ki taan, like the - gulkhand of the paan jaise laaton ki shaan from - mumbai to milan Jaise haath mein ho ek jalta mashaaaaaal.... hooooooooo Those who are singing the tweaked version tag me on stories I will repost 😁 and share your Commando fitness task and tag vidyut and Zee and me and everyone. . . U loved us in the theatres now we're coming to your homes! #WorldTelevisionPremiere of #Commando3 on 31st May, Sun at 12 PM, sirf @ZeeCinema par. #Commando3onZeeCinema #Commando3on31stMay #SeeneMeinCinema @mevidyutjammwal @aditya_datt @angira @gulshandevaiah78 #VipulAmrutlalShah #SunshinePictures @reliance.entertainment . P.S. it's been 2 weeks since my washing machine konked off ...these abs are real !!!
सोशल मीडिया पर हमेशा एक्टिव रहने वाली एक्ट्रेस का वीडियो जमकर वायरल हो रहा है। इनके पोछा लगाने का अंदाज फैन्स को काफी पसंद आ रहा है। इस वीडियो में अदा शर्मा (Adah Sharma Video) का साड़ी भी गजब से ढा रहा है जिसे पहनकर पोछा लगा रही हैं।
एक्ट्रेस अदा शर्मा (Adah Sharma) ने इस वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा है, "एक लड़की को देखा, तो ऐसा लगा, भावना रेड्डी स्टाइल, क्वारंटीन में वॉशिग मशीन कैसे बनते हैं यह मुझे दुनिया के बेस्ट कमांडो, विद्युत देव सिंह जामवाल ने सिखाया।" इसके साथ एक्ट्रेस के गाने का नया वर्जन भी काफी वायरल हो रहा है। और फैंस इस पर अपनी प्रतिक्रयाए भी दे रहे है।
Happy Mother's Day !!! * WATCH TILL END *to all the mommies everywhere! But my mommie strongest, bestest, prettiest, cleverest, mostest flexible, scarily honest ,quickest cook (ya your mommy can maybe be a better cook but no one can beat my mom's speed)😋 . The wind beneath my wings, in this case my wings 😁😁😁🤸♀️🤸♀️ . Thank u for the genes mamaaa 😘😘😘 #iknowitstomorrowbutigotexcitedsoimputtingituptodayonly #icantdothisaasanbutnowican #mothersday #adahsharma #happymothersday #noididnotforgetmydayghterRadhaSharma #100yearsofAdahsharma
वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें तो एक्ट्रेस अदा शर्मा (Adah Sharma) ने बॉलीवुड डेब्यू साल 2008 में आई हॉरर फिल्म '1920' से किया था। और पहली ही फिल्म में मिली सफलता के बाद अदा शर्मा ने कई फिल्मों में काम किया। इसके अलावा वो फिल्म 'हंसी तो फंसी' में सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा की गल्फ्रेंड और परिणीति चोपड़ा की बहन का रोल अदा करते नजर आई थीं। इस फिल्म में अदा शर्मा की एक्टिंग को काफी सराहा गया था। इसके अलावा अदा शर्मा फिल्म कमांडो में भी मुख्य भूमिका निभाते नजर आईं थीं।