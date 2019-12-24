फिल्म 'छपाक' से दीपिका पादुकोण की स्कूल यूनिफॉर्म में तस्वीरें हुईं वायरल, लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल का निभा रही हैं किरदार

नई दिल्ली: एक्ट्रेस दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) अपनी अपकमिंग फिल्म 'छपाक' (Chhapaak) को लेकर चर्चा में बनी हुई हैं। इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज होते ही इसकी चारों तरफ चर्चा होने लगी। दीपिका आजकल 'छपाक (Chhapaak)’ के प्रमोशन में ही बिजी हैं। प्रमोशन के दौरान उनके साथ फिल्म की डायरेक्टर मेघना गुलजार भी साथ होती हैं। लेकिन इस बार प्रमोशन की तस्वीरें नहीं बल्कि फिल्म में दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) का लुक सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। तस्वीरों में दीपिका स्कूल यूनिफॉर्म में नजर आ रही हैं। आप भी देखिए दीपिका पादुकोण को स्कूल यूनिफॉर्म में-
ये तस्वीरें उस सीन की हैं, जिसमें दीपिका लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल के स्कूल दिनों को शूट करेंगी। तस्वीरों में दीपिका वाक्ई स्कूल की स्टूडेंट लग रही हैं। ये तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रही हैं। फिल्म में दीपिका के कैरेक्टर का नाम मालती है। ये फिल्म एसिड अटैक सरवाइवर लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल की कहानी बताएगी। लक्ष्मी पर जब एसिड अटैक किया गया था, तब वो महज 15 साल की थीं। यही वजह है कि फिल्म में उनके स्कूल के दिनों को भी दिखाया जाएगा।
आपको बता दें कि दीपिका पादुकोण (Deepika Padukone) की फिल्म 'छपाक (Chhapaak)' 10 जनवरी को रिलीज होगी। इस फिल्म का जब से ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ है तभी से सभी इस फिल्म को लेकर काफी एक्साइटिड हैं। फिल्म में दीपिका अपनी एक्टिंग से एक बार फिर वो सबको अपना दीवाना बनाने वाली हैं। यह फिल्म एसिड अटैक सरवाइवर लक्ष्मी अग्रवाल की कहानी पर आधारित है। जिसे मेघना गुलजार ने डायरेक्ट किया है।
Rarely do you come across a story where you do not need an entire narration to decide if you want to be a part of a film or not.What is even more rare is to not be able to articulate and put into words what you feel for the film and it’s journey... Chhapaak k is all of that and more for me... Presenting the poster of #Chhapaak #AbLadnaHai @meghnagulzar @vikrantmassey87 @_kaproductions @foxstarhindi @mrigafilms