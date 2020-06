एक्ट्रेस Isha Koppikar करती हैं रोज़ाना हार्डकोर Workout, डिलीवरी के बाद भी बना सकते हैं एब्स और बॉडी

View this post on Instagram

If you want to change your body, challenge it..every single day! If you are all strength and no flexibility, you are easily going to get broken. I’ve been practising yoga for a long long time now and I’m here to tell you that even after you deliver a baby, you can have that perfect body and those abs you desire. You need to start somewhere, so start here and now! As we all know yoga heals you on a physical, mental and spiritual level ...So let go of all those things that don’t serve you in a better way and rise above 😁 #yoga #yogapractice #yogaeverydamnday #abs #mothersofinstagram #actorslife #youcandoit #practicemakesperfect #makeeachdaycount #fitness #fitnessjourney #starttoday #fitmom #fitfam