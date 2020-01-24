कटरीना कैफ की ‘शादी’में शामिल हुए ये बड़े स्टार्स, Amitabh Bachchan ने जया संग किया इस एक्ट्रेस का कन्यादान

View this post on Instagram

@amitabhbachchan ❤ and work takes us to wedding . . getting her married off . . subtle, simple and filled with the right emotions for the endorsed work that beckons us and the client we work for . . BUT the most historic moment for Jaya and me is this : 3 super star sons of 3 Legendary, Iconic Father's of the Indian Film Industry . . from the left Nagarjuna , son of Legendary Akkineni Nageshwar Rao , idol of millions and the icon of Telugu Cinema .. Shivaraj Kumar , son of legendary and Iconic Dr Raaj Kumar of Kannada Cinema .. and extreme right , Prabhu deva , son of the Legendary, Idol iconic, Shivaji Ganesan of Tamil Cinema . . all of us working together in one project for a common client . . what an honour for Jaya and me .. the respect and the incredible following and presence of these icons of our Industry, is beyond expression . . I had the privilege and the great honour of meeting and spending time with all the three Legends .. I worked in remakes of films of Shivaji Ganesan and Dr Raaj Kumar .. and Nag gave me the honour of being in a project with his legendary Father Akkineni Nageshwara . . but what has been most special is the family bindings that we enjoy with each other - then and now .. so many special moments to describe .. but not enough time to do so now . . I touch their feet in reverence , not just for who they are, but the legacy of their immense cinematic work that they have left behind .. and - this is most important - the continuity of their presence in representation of their progeny ! their Father's were the pillars of the cinema they inhabited .. stalwarts, the likes of which shall be impossible to be seen again . . a joy for me and Jaya to be in their midst . . good night . .