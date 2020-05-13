एक्टिंग के साथ बेली डांस में भी माहिर होना चाहती है एक्ट्रेस Richa Chadha, सीख रही हैं नया हुनर शेयर किया वीडियो

नई दिल्ली। लॉकडाउन के दौरान बॉलीवुड से लेकर टीवी सेलेब्स तक इस कीमती समय का पूरी तरह से सदपयोग करते नजर आ रहे हैं। फिर चाहे किसी एक्टर के गाने के रिलिज होने की बात हो, या फिर किसी एक्ट्रेस का कुछ अलग सा हुनर सीखने की बात हो, एक्टर कुछ ना कुछ कामों को करते हुये अपने समय को पूरी तरह से एन्जॉय कर रहे हैं। अब इन्हीं सितारों के बीच एक्ट्रेस ऋचा चड्ढा का नाम भी सामने आया है। जो अब एक नया हुनर सीखने जा रही हैं।
Dance warm up . . . Today in an interview I got asked why people don’t know that I am a trained kathak dancer, or why I don’t dance in many films...My response to that was I am learning a new art form to satisfy my creative urges... with no goal in mind... One must just learn without expectations... without thinking about how that learning could come in handy in a film, or at a family gathering, or anything for that matter... Who knows ? Looking at a beautiful painting could make me a better actor, reading amazing poetry and literature could make me a better actor, learning how to sing has definitely made me a better actor... it’s nice to do things just for the sake of experience! After all what is life if not a series of experiences? Inspiration can come from anywhere ! #lifelessons #RichaChadha #tribalFusion #dance #bellydance #learning #lockdown #Quarantine #actorslife
बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ऋचा चड्ढा ने हाल ही में एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जो काफी तेजी से वायरल भी हो रहा है, इस वीडियो में ऋचा चड्ढा बेली डांस करने की कोशिश कर रही हैं। वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए ऋचा चड्डा ने एक खास जानकारी देते हुए लिखा है-, 'आज इंटरव्यू में मैनें पूछा कि लोगों को ये क्यों नहीं पता कि मैं कथक डांसर भी हूं या क्यों मैनें कई फिल्मों में डांस नहीं किया? उस पर मेरी प्रतिक्रिया थी कि मैं अब एक नई कला सीख रही हूं।'
ऋचा चड्ढा ने कहा, 'हर किसी चीज को सीखने के लिए किसी भी प्रकार की अपेक्षा ना करते हुए सीखना चाहिए। बिना यह सोचे कि फिल्म में वह सीख कैसे काम आ सकती है.. या एक परिवार की सभा में, या कहीं भी जहां ये काम आ सकती है।'
#FlashbackFriday to hanging with @ollythehavanese at @arnabito ‘s. LOVE how she pauses to stare back at me... haha आँखें दिखा रही है! Can not wait to travel again! Please don’t abandon your pets people... (gonna do a story about a 7 month old Persian 🐈 that’s been abandoned because of misinformation and झूठ about Covid, watch the space!) . . . . . #FurryFriday #flashbackfriday #SpreadLoveNotHate #dogsofinstagram #Adopt #pets
वैसे ऋचा चड्ढा अपनी एक्टिंग के साथ लव अफेयर को लेकर भी सुर्खिया बटोरते नजर आ रही हैं। वह ब़ॉलीवुड एक्टर अली फजल को डेट कर रही हैं। लेकिन लॉकडाउन के चलते अभी दोनों के बीच दूरियां बनी हुई हैं। काफी लंबे समय से यह जोड़ी एक दूसरे से नहीं मिली हैं।
एक इंटरव्यू में अली ने बताया था कि वो ऋचा को इस समय काफी मिस कर रहे हैं। अब आलम यह हो गया है कि उन्हें अपने प्यार से मिलने के लिए मुंबई पुलिस की इजाजत लेने पड़ सकती है। ऋचा से अलग रहना मुश्किल है. मैं सोच रहा था कि मुंबई पुलिस से इजाजत मांग लूं, जिससे हमारी मुलाकात हो सके।