एक्टिंग के साथ बेली डांस में भी माहिर होना चाहती है एक्ट्रेस Richa Chadha, सीख रही हैं नया हुनर शेयर किया वीडियो

By: Pratibha Tripathi
| Updated: 13 May 2020, 09:46 AM IST
  • एक्ट्रेस ऋचा चड्ढा (Richa Chadha) फिल्म पंगा (Panga) में नजर आ चुकी है
  • ऋचा चड्ढा (Richa Chadha) कर सकती है फिल्म स्टार अली फजल (Ali Fazal) से शादी

नई दिल्ली। लॉकडाउन के दौरान बॉलीवुड से लेकर टीवी सेलेब्स तक इस कीमती समय का पूरी तरह से सदपयोग करते नजर आ रहे हैं। फिर चाहे किसी एक्टर के गाने के रिलिज होने की बात हो, या फिर किसी एक्ट्रेस का कुछ अलग सा हुनर सीखने की बात हो, एक्टर कुछ ना कुछ कामों को करते हुये अपने समय को पूरी तरह से एन्जॉय कर रहे हैं। अब इन्हीं सितारों के बीच एक्ट्रेस ऋचा चड्ढा का नाम भी सामने आया है। जो अब एक नया हुनर सीखने जा रही हैं।

View this post on Instagram

Dance warm up . . . Today in an interview I got asked why people don’t know that I am a trained kathak dancer, or why I don’t dance in many films...My response to that was I am learning a new art form to satisfy my creative urges... with no goal in mind... One must just learn without expectations... without thinking about how that learning could come in handy in a film, or at a family gathering, or anything for that matter... Who knows ? Looking at a beautiful painting could make me a better actor, reading amazing poetry and literature could make me a better actor, learning how to sing has definitely made me a better actor... it’s nice to do things just for the sake of experience! After all what is life if not a series of experiences? Inspiration can come from anywhere ! #lifelessons #RichaChadha #tribalFusion #dance #bellydance #learning #lockdown #Quarantine #actorslife

A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha) on

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस ऋचा चड्ढा ने हाल ही में एक वीडियो शेयर किया है, जो काफी तेजी से वायरल भी हो रहा है, इस वीडियो में ऋचा चड्ढा बेली डांस करने की कोशिश कर रही हैं। वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए ऋचा चड्डा ने एक खास जानकारी देते हुए लिखा है-, 'आज इंटरव्यू में मैनें पूछा कि लोगों को ये क्यों नहीं पता कि मैं कथक डांसर भी हूं या क्यों मैनें कई फिल्मों में डांस नहीं किया? उस पर मेरी प्रतिक्रिया थी कि मैं अब एक नई कला सीख रही हूं।'

ऋचा चड्ढा ने कहा, 'हर किसी चीज को सीखने के लिए किसी भी प्रकार की अपेक्षा ना करते हुए सीखना चाहिए। बिना यह सोचे कि फिल्म में वह सीख कैसे काम आ सकती है.. या एक परिवार की सभा में, या कहीं भी जहां ये काम आ सकती है।'

वैसे ऋचा चड्ढा अपनी एक्टिंग के साथ लव अफेयर को लेकर भी सुर्खिया बटोरते नजर आ रही हैं। वह ब़ॉलीवुड एक्टर अली फजल को डेट कर रही हैं। लेकिन लॉकडाउन के चलते अभी दोनों के बीच दूरियां बनी हुई हैं। काफी लंबे समय से यह जोड़ी एक दूसरे से नहीं मिली हैं।

एक इंटरव्यू में अली ने बताया था कि वो ऋचा को इस समय काफी मिस कर रहे हैं। अब आलम यह हो गया है कि उन्हें अपने प्यार से मिलने के लिए मुंबई पुलिस की इजाजत लेने पड़ सकती है। ऋचा से अलग रहना मुश्किल है. मैं सोच रहा था कि मुंबई पुलिस से इजाजत मांग लूं, जिससे हमारी मुलाकात हो सके।

