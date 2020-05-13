एक्टिंग के साथ बेली डांस में भी माहिर होना चाहती है एक्ट्रेस Richa Chadha, सीख रही हैं नया हुनर शेयर किया वीडियो

View this post on Instagram

Dance warm up . . . Today in an interview I got asked why people don’t know that I am a trained kathak dancer, or why I don’t dance in many films...My response to that was I am learning a new art form to satisfy my creative urges... with no goal in mind... One must just learn without expectations... without thinking about how that learning could come in handy in a film, or at a family gathering, or anything for that matter... Who knows ? Looking at a beautiful painting could make me a better actor, reading amazing poetry and literature could make me a better actor, learning how to sing has definitely made me a better actor... it’s nice to do things just for the sake of experience! After all what is life if not a series of experiences? Inspiration can come from anywhere ! #lifelessons #RichaChadha #tribalFusion #dance #bellydance #learning #lockdown #Quarantine #actorslife