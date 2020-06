Sushant की मौत पर दो गुटों में बांटी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री, एक्ट्रेस बोलीं-'उसके जिंदा होने पर क्यों नहीं की उसकी सराहना?'

View this post on Instagram

There are so many WHYs in my head right now ... WHY does a person have to die for the world to understand his/her worth? WHY is a person not appreciated when he/she is alive , the way he/she is after being no more? WHY do all the people who have no idea about the person’s life , have so many opinions & things to say when tht person is dead? WHY is being a genius/having a high IQ identified as being mentally ill/unstable? WHY has social media become the validation for your happiness & identification of your grief? WHY has the world turned so cruel that a person’s death has become a money making / TRP garnering business? WHY , WHY , WHY ... Just WHY????? #VoicesInMyHead #Why #ZareenKhan