Bansali के बाद अब Shekhar Kapur से भी पुलिस कर सकती है पूछताछ, Sushant की मौत पर खुले थे कई राज

Like The Drop like the drop lost in the ocean searching for the Ocean like the wave imagining itself separate from it’s own immensity before collapsing back into it we are divine beings existing in divinity and yet in search of it we are the created and the creator both, existing in the vast play of creativity.. @shekharkapur #poetry #poem #drop #ocean #immensity #divine #divinity #search #creativity #existing #searchforself #lost @kaverikapur #spirituality