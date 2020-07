फोटोग्राफर के मास्क हटाने से भड़क उठे Akshay Kumar , दी हिदायत 'नाक पर लगा मास्क' देखें वीडियो

View this post on Instagram

🔊🔊 Naak pe laga mask!! says Akki to the pap team... from a few days back when he arrived at a studio in Juhu for a dubbing sesh! FOLLOW 👉 @voompla INQUIRIES 👉 @ppbakshi . #voompla #bollywood #akshaykumar #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodfashion #mumbaidiaries #delhidiaries #indianactress #bollywoodactress #bollywoodactresses