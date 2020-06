मुश्किल में बीते अभिनेत्री अलाया एफ के 3 मिनट, दिए अलग तरह के पोज, वीडियो वायरल

View this post on Instagram

This is NOT a tutorial!! it’s just 3 minutes of me struggling🤷🏻‍♀️ I’ve never really done yoga in my life but it’s been one of my favourite lockdown activities to find yoga videos and poses and try and recreate them😅 I'm a big believer in doing things over and over and over again until I get it, so here’s a little glimpse into that! Please don’t try this at home unless you know what you’re doing.. don’t be like me😂♥️