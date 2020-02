‘Fukrey’ फिल्म से हुई थी अली फजल और ऋचा चड्ढा के प्यार की शुरुआत, अप्रैल में लेंगे सात फेरे

View this post on Instagram

Zarina Malik and Guddu were stranded on an island briefly in Maldives . . . . Just when I thought I couldn’t be surprised any more... or things couldn’t get better... thank you @alifazal9 ... that’s the most special thing anyone’s ever done for me...(second to my parents giving me life of course) Blessed. Blissful. Beautiful. ❤️ . . . . Sunset. Moonlit. . . . #Actor #actresslife #fun #Dance #life #love #chooselove #TravelTales #blessed #choosetobehappy #GlobalGypsy #RichaChadha #fashion #beauty #makeup #KillwithKindness #feminist #equalist #travel