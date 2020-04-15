क्या आपने देखी हैं अमिताभ बच्चन की ये तस्वीरें? पहले फोटोशूट की पहली तस्वीर हो रही वायरल

View this post on Instagram

My very first photo shoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time .. I was pushed and goaded into - a most reticent reluctant and very self conscious shy me - by the most famed and feared journalist of the times - Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong minded lady , ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always !!!