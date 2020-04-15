क्या आपने देखी हैं अमिताभ बच्चन की ये तस्वीरें? पहले फोटोशूट की पहली तस्वीर हो रही वायरल

नई दिल्ली | लॉकडाउन (Lockdown) के बीच बॉलीवुड के शहंशाह अमिताभ बच्चन (Amitabh Bachchan) पुरानी यादे अपने फैंस के साथ शेयर कर रहे हैं। अमिताभ सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहते हैं और कुछ ना कुछ नया साझा कर अपने फैंस का दिल जीतते रहते हैं। इस बार उन्होंने अपने पहले फोटोशूट (Photoshoot) की तस्वीर साझा की है। जो सभी का ध्यान अपनी तरफ खींच रही है। इसके अलावा उन्होंने फिल्म नसीब के सेट की एक फोटो शेयर की है जिसमें वो और चार्ली चैप्लिन के अवतार में ऋषि कपूर नजर आ रहे हैं। फैंस इन दोनों ही तस्वीरों पर खूब कमेंट कर रहे हैं।
My very first photo shoot for a film magazine after joining the Industry in 1969 .. it was for the ‘Star & Style’ the only other prominent film mag., along with Filmfare at the time .. I was pushed and goaded into - a most reticent reluctant and very self conscious shy me - by the most famed and feared journalist of the times - Devayani Chaubal .. obviously there was no ‘star’ or ‘style’ in the project .. but Devyani thought so .. a strong minded lady , ever dressed in a shining white sari .. always !!!
अमिताभ बच्चन ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर फोटो शेयर करते हुए लिखा- 1969 में इंडस्ट्री ज्वॉइन करने के बाद एक फिल्म मैगजीन के लिए मेरा पहला फोटोशूट। अमिताभ फोटो में ग्रीन कलर की टी-शर्ट में नजर आ रहे हैं और उन्होंने ये भी लिखा कि मैगजीन स्टार एंड स्टाइल के लिए था ये लेकिन इस प्रोजेक्ट में ना कोई स्टार था ना कोई स्टाइल। अमिताभ बच्चन की इस फोटो पर कई सेलेब्स के साथ फैंस भी खूब प्यार बरसा रहे हैं।
... in the days of yore .. shooting for the song ‘rang jamaake.. ‘ for film NASEEB for ManMohanDesai , the crazy genius .. on a revolving set restaurant built at Chandivili Studios .. Chintu as Chaplin , moi as a matador .. song action scenes all on this set .. action on the restaurant on fire .. what times ..
वहीं अमिताभ बच्चन ने फिल्म नसीब से एक तस्वीर साझा की है जिसमें वो और ऋषि कपूर दिखाई दे रहे हैं। उन्होंने पुराने दिनों को याद करते हुए लिखा- पुराने जमाने में फिल्म नसीब के लिए सॉन्ग रंग जमाके की शूटिंग, मनमोहन देसाई क्रेजी जीनियस.. गाने में एक्शन सीन शूट करते हुए.. क्या दिन थे। अमिताभ बच्चन का यही अंदाज फैंस को बेहद पसंद आता है कि वो अपने बारे में कुछ ना कुछ शेयर करते रहते हैं। अब उनके पिटारे से क्या नया निकलता है इसका इंतजार फैंस बेसब्री से कर रहे हैं।
एक बात तो तय है ; इस corona के दौरान , जितनी सद्भावना इंसान ने इंसान को दिखाई है, शायद पहले कभी नहीं देखी गई । आप किसी भी देश, प्रांत ,समाज, रंग , जाति , धर्म , के हों ; हर तरफ़ से बस एक ही आवाज़ गूँज रही है , सब के लिए , सब से .... आप ठीक हो , सुरक्षित हो !! Of this there is no doubt at all , that during this pandemic, .. irrespective of caste colour creed or belief .. friend ,acquaintance or unknown .. never before and perhaps never after has one human shown so much concern and sympathy for another .. there is but one common refrain on every lip .. be safe , be protected 👏👏