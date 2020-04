अपारशक्ति खुराना ने बनाई शॉर्ट फिल्म, सोशल मीडिया पर किया खुलासा

View this post on Instagram

For those who don’t know, I was working at a radio station 5 years ago and was working on a pilot of my new audio show but destiny had other plans and Dangal happened (which I am grateful of till date), because of which I had to leave the pilot midway. The idea of this audio show was so close to my heart that it continued to linger in my mind for the last 5 years. One of the segments was to be called YEH DILLI HAI MERE YAAR, where in I would have released one audio short film every Friday. Coming up is a story called Hisaab Barabar which is written and voiced by me and packaged by @rajitsen (audio) and @jvfilms_ (video) Just FYI, I might not have patience and energy to write and voice more stories but I shall try only if you like this one😇