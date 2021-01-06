AR Rahman B’day Special: बॉलीवुड स्टार्स ने खास अंदाज में दी एआर रहमान को जन्मदिन की बधाई

नई दिल्ली: भारतीय सिनेमाजगत के जादुई संगीतकार एआर रहमान (AR Rahman Birthday) आज अपना 54वां जन्मदिन रहे हैं। सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस उन्हें जन्मदिन की बधाई दे रहे हैं। एआर रहमान का जन्म 6 जनवरी 1967 को चेन्नई में हुआ था। उनका जन्म एक हिंदू परिवार में हुआ था। रहमान जब 20 साल के थे तब उनका आकर्षण सुफी और इस्लामिक विचारधारा की ओर बढ़ने लगा। जिसके बाद उन्होंने इस्लाम धर्म कबूल कर लिया। रहमान ने साल 1992 में मणि रत्नम की फिल्म रोजा से म्यूजिक इंडस्ट्री में कदम रखा था। जिसके बाद उन्होंने कभी पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा।

रहमान ने एक से बढ़कर एक गानों को अपनी आवाज दी है। मां तुझे सलाम गाना आज भी लोगों के दिल को छू जाता है। उन्हें स्लमडॉग मिलियनेयर फिल्म में संगीत के लिए ऑस्कर अवॉर्ड भी मिल चुका है। उनके अवॉर्ड्स की लिस्ट काफी लंबी है। सिंगर को पद्मश्री और पद्मभूषण से भी सम्मानित किया जा चुका है। एआर रहमान को उनके जन्मदिन के मौके पर फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के स्टार्स ने जन्मदिन की बधाई दे रहे हैं। एक्ट्रेस माधुरी दीक्षित से लेकर अरमान मलिक ने खास अंदाज में उन्हें विश किया। देखिए किस स्टार ने क्या कहा-

Happy birthday @arrahman... Wishing you the best of health and happiness always! 😊 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 6, 2021

Happy birthday @ARRahman sir. Always inspired by you and your respect and commitment to music and God. It’s what makes you the legend you are. Grateful to have worked & performed with you so early on in my career. Love & respect always 🙏🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/lg8BkqAWtL — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) January 6, 2021

May the year ahead dance to your melodious tunes @arrahman. Wishing you lots of love & happiness. Happy Birthday! 🎉 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) January 6, 2021

Happy Birthday @arrahman Sir 🙏🏼

God bless you with good health and happiness!



Dedicating “Mannchandre” - a masterpiece composed by the legend himself.

Honestly..life would have been like an empty canvas without his music 🙏🏼#ARRahman#HappyBirthdayARRahman @ARRahmanFC24x7 pic.twitter.com/YyU5SUAEHU — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) January 6, 2021

Wishing the PRIDE OF INDIAN MUSIC @arrahman A very happy brithday !! 🧡



The Composer Musician Who introduced the definition of Sound 🎵🏆🥁



Wishing our legend a Super successful year ahead 🏆🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵🎵 pic.twitter.com/8xhpy9xv7R — thaman S (@MusicThaman) January 6, 2021

Wishing sir @arrahman a very happy birthday 💥

Legend Forever 💥❤️ — Guru Randhawa (@GuruOfficial) January 6, 2021