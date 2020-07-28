अवॉर्ड शोज में रखी गई ऐसी अजीब कैटेगरी, नाम सुन खुद स्टार्स भी हुए हैरान!

View this post on Instagram

Getting back to what I started...... 2020 has been very disturbing. For many reasons but the fact remains that time waits for nobody. Or a better way to look at it is, this too shall pass. Remembering this moment when my team won its first tie in PBL after almost everybody thought we r done. Losing back to back was obviously not how any of us imagined it to be. This victory definitely brought that smile on my face but also reassured that bad times don’t last n if you hang on to hope and positivity you are bound to see a successful tomorrow. Have seen countless ups n downs in everything I tried to attempt in life but trust me the success tastes sweetest after you have had a taste of failure. Big hug n a bigger smile to sail through this time. ❤️##Throwback #QuarantinePost #Archive