अवॉर्ड शोज में रखी गई ऐसी अजीब कैटेगरी, नाम सुन खुद स्टार्स भी हुए हैरान!

नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड में स्टार्स की मेहनत के साथ फिल्म की सफलता को देख उनकी सरहाना के लिए अवार्ड सेरेमनी रखी जाती है। जिससे एक्टर इन अवार्ड(awards) को पाकर और अच्छा काम करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित होते हैं। और ऐसा प्रथा आज से नही बल्कि 40 सालों से यूं ही चली आ रही है लेकिन समय के बदलते माहौल के साथ लोगो ने स्टार्स को खुश करने के लिए अपने ही तरीके से (Special category in award shows)अवॉर्ड्स देने का तरीका खोज निकाला है। इसके लिए एक अजीब अवॉर्ड्स कैटेगरी (awards category)बनाई गई है जिसके बारे में खुद स्टार्स भी नही जानते है कि आखिर ये किस तरह का अवार्ड है। तापसी पन्नू से लेकर दीपिका पादूकोण सलमान खान कृति सेनन जैसे सितारे भी ऐसे अवॉर्ड्स को पा चुके हैं। ऐसे अवार्ड को देने का मतलब अवॉर्ड शोज में अब किसी एक्टर को खाली हाथ भेजना नहीं होता है।
आज हम आपको बता रहे हैं कुछ ऐसे ही अजीब और स्पेशल अवॉर्ड्स के बारे में जिनके मिलने पर स्टार्स खुद भी अजीब सा महसूस करते है।
तापसी पन्नू
साल 2018 में जी सिने अवॉर्ड्स में जब तापसी (Taapsee Pannu)को Extraordinary Impact Award – Female के अवॉर्ड से नवाजा गया था जब उनका नाम इस स्पेशल कैटेगरी के लिए चुना गया तो यह बात सुनकर वो खुद हैरान हो गई थी कि यह किस तरह का अवार्ड है यह बात उनकी खुद समझ में नही आ रही थी और तापसी ने भी ऐसी कैटेगरी अवॉर्ड का मजाक उड़ाया था।
कृति सेनन
तापसी पन्नू के बाद कृति (Kriti Sanon)को साल 2018 में स्टार स्क्रीन अवॉर्ड्स ने Nothing To Hide Award और 2019 में Star Plus Baat Nayi Award से नवाजा गया था ये दोनों कैटेगरीज नई थी जो एक्ट्रेस को देने के लिए अलग से बनाया गया था। क्योंकि किसी अवॉर्ड शो ऐसी केटेगरी को किसी ने नही सुना था।
दीया मिर्जा
दीया मिर्जा (Dia mirza)अभिनय के साथ साथ पर्यावरण की सुरक्षा को लेकर भी बड़े बड़े काम करते नजर आई हैं। लेकिन बॉलीवुड में उन्हें उनके अभिनय को देखते हुए अवार्ड नही मिला बल्कि Outstanding Contribution to Environment और Green Globe Award नाम का अवॉर्ड पकड़ा दिया गया। उनके अलावा यह अवॉर्ड आज तक किसी और को कभी नहीं मिला। वो इस अवार्ड को पाकर खुद हैरान थीं।
ऋतिक रोशन
IIFA ने स्पेशल अवॉर्ड्स की अलग कैटेगरी बनाई थी, जिसमें उन्होंने ऋतिक रोशन(Hrithik Roshan) को फिल्म धूम 2 के लिए अवॉर्ड दिया था। उस अवार्ड कैटगरी का नाम थाMost Glamorous Star Of The Year का अवॉर्ड। ऋतिक रोशन भी मुस्कुराते हुए इस अवार्ड को ले गए।
दीपिका पादुकोण
साल 2014 में दीपिका पादुकोण को भी IIFA ने ही Entertainer of the Year का अवॉर्ड दिया था। ये अवार्ड उन्हें उस दौरान दिया गया था जब वो रास-लीला के लिए बेस एक्ट्रेस कैटेगरी में हार गई थीं। उन्हें खुश रखने के लिए ये स्पेशल अवॉर्ड दिया गया था।
जैकलीन फर्नांडिस
साल 2010 में जैकलीन को Exciting New Face Of The Year का स्टारडस्ट अवॉर्ड मिला था। जिसके पाकर जैकलीन कुछ खास खुश नजर नहीं आई थीं।