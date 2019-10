View this post on Instagram

We all need to be the change that we want to see around us 🙏🏻 Today, I have pledged that I won’t use abusive language on social media with the intent to hurt someone 😇 If you also feel that we need our social environment to be cleaner and more positive, please take this step for a #SwachhSocialMedia ❤️ #SoPositive @sopositivedsr