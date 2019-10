Sand ki aankh: देखिए कैसे फिल्म में भूमि बनी 87 साल की चंद्रो तोमर, भूमि ने शेयर किया वीडियो

View this post on Instagram

The opportunity to play the character of a woman who has inspired not just me but a nation was nothing short of a blessing. This character will stay with me forever. Every moment spent training for this movie and the countless hours spent on the make-up table all fell into place when I saw the story we cherish so much slowly take life. Thank you @tusharhiranandani and @nidhiparmarhira for trusting me with this character. Thank you Mom for being there every step of the way to make my performance better. @sumitrapednekar Thank you @shooterdadiofficial & @shooterdadi ...for just being you! ❤️ #SaandKiAankh