बॉलीवुड की इस एक्ट्रेस के करीबी का निधन, भारी मन से दी खबर, छाई शोक की लहर

Bollywood Actress Bhumi Pednekars Maternal Grandfather : बॉलीवुड जगत के लिए दुखद खबर है। बीटाउन की नामचीन अभिनेत्री भूमि पेडनेकर ने एक दुखद खबर अपने सोशल अकाउंट पर शेयर की है। अभिनेत्री भूमि पेडनेकर के नाना मेजर ध्यान चंद हुड्डा का निधन हो गया है।
Bhumi Pednekar ने भारी मन से अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट ( Instagram Account ) पर अपने फैंस के बीच सोमवार को एक पोस्ट शेयर की। पोस्ट में भूमि के नाना के निधन की सूचना थी। उन्होंने अपनी पोस्ट में अपने नाना के द्वारा खुद को बहुत कुछ सिखाए जाने का आभार जताया है। साथ ही उन्होंने अपने बचपन की यादें ताजा करते हुए बहुत कुछ लिखा है। उन्होंने लिखा है कि...
I remember I used to tell you as a kid that “nana I will pick you up, the way you pick me up”, a story you very fondly told everyone always ♥️ Today, I think of you and all the love you’ve given us all - The summers & winters in Jaipur, where we used to look at your Army uniform and ask you stories of how you got that bullet mark, where the little joys of simply eating a fruit plucked from the garden or the customary evening in your room with everyone and chai, filled us all with the utmost joy. Thank you Nana & Nani for giving me the best childhood one could ever ask for 🙏🏼 You will always be with us, your memories are deeply etched in our minds and I will share all your stories with the generations to come ♥️ Nana you’re now with the love of your life. May your soul rest in peace Nanaji. My life is dedicated you and nani 🙏🏻 Maj. Dayachand Hooda 22.9.2019 & Eternity 🌸 #ForeverMine
भूमि Pati Patni Aur Woh और Saand Ki Aankh में देखी जाएंगी। शूटर दादी पर बनी फिल्म 'सांड की आंख' का ट्रेलर ( Saand Ki Aankh Trailer ) आज ही रिलीज हुआ था।
अभी Bhumi ट्रेलर लांच की ख़ुशी ठीक से एन्जॉय भी नहीं कर पाई थी कि उनके लिए ये दुखद खबर आ गई।
बता दें कि तापसी पन्नू और भूमि पेडनेकर की अपकमिंग फिल्म 'सांड की आंख' का ट्रेलर सोमवार को लांच हुआ है। खास बात ये रही कि ट्रेलर ने रिलीज से पहले धमाल मचा दिया है। सोशल मीडिया पर हर तरफ ट्रेलर की जमकर तारीफ़ हो रही और खूब देखा जा रहा है।