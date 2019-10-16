एक्टर राजकुमार राव ने खरीदी Harley-Davidson की ये मशहूर बाइक, कीमत सुन उड़ जाएंगे होश
| Updated: 16 Oct 2019, 12:22:18 PM (IST)
एक्टर राजकुमार राव ने खरीदी Harley-Davidson की ये मशहूर बाइक, कीमत सुन उड़ जाएंगे होश

Rajkumar Rao Harley-Davidson Bike : बॉलीवुड अभिनेता राजकुमार राव (Actor RajKumar Rao) हार्ले के परिवार में शामिल हो गए हैं। एक्टर राव ने हार्ले डेविडसन की बाइक Fat Bob खरीदी है।

Rajkumar Rao Harley-Davidson Bike : बाइक की कीमत 14.69 लाख है। अभिनेता के हार्ले डेविडसन खरीदने की जानकारी कंपनी ने अपने ऑफिसियल ट्विटर अकॉउंट पर शेयर की है।

कंपनी ने ट्वीट करते हुए राजकुमार राव का स्वागत किया है, उन्होंने लिखा है कि "हम हार्ले-डेविडसन परिवार में @RajkummarRao का स्वागत करते हैं, हमें उम्मीद है कि हार्ले-डेविडसन फैट बॉब बाइक की सवारी का आनंद लेंगे।"

View this post on Instagram

Did you know that when both husband and wife have Thalassemia Minor, there is a 25% chance that their child will have Thalassemia Major and reduced life expectancy? Today, on #WorldThalassemiaDay, by posting this picture of half my face, I am supporting the #AadhiwaliZindagiMitao movement to remind everyone to get tested for Thalassemia and prevent giving their child half a life. Visit www.thewishingfactory.org or call 844-844-9544 to schedule a Thalassemia test and to donate to help patients. Thank you for tagging me @patralekhaa . I nominate @shraddhakapoor @hansalmehta @nushratbharucha @thewishingfactory. Please post a picture of your face cropped to half on Instagram and tag three others to do the same so we can spread the word!

A post shared by Raj Kummar Rao (@rajkummar_rao) on

क्या है बाइक में खास

बता दें, भारत में हार्ले का 'फैट बॉब' मॉडल 2017 में लांच किया था। राजकुमार राव ने हार्ले की 'फैट बॉब' का लेटेस्ट मॉडल खरीदा है। आकर्षक लुक के साथ बाइक में 1745cc का इंजन है। बाइक का वजन 309 किलो ग्राम है ।

Fat Bob बाइक में 6 स्पीड गियर है जो बाइक को 180Kmph की टॉप स्पीड देते हैं। इसमें 14 लीटर का फ्यूल टैंक है। बाइक का माइलेज 18-20 किलोमीटर/लीटर बताया जा रहा है। हार्ले की यह बाइक लवर्स में भी काफी मशहूर है।

