एक्टर राजकुमार राव ने खरीदी Harley-Davidson की ये मशहूर बाइक, कीमत सुन उड़ जाएंगे होश

Did you know that when both husband and wife have Thalassemia Minor, there is a 25% chance that their child will have Thalassemia Major and reduced life expectancy? Today, on #WorldThalassemiaDay, by posting this picture of half my face, I am supporting the #AadhiwaliZindagiMitao movement to remind everyone to get tested for Thalassemia and prevent giving their child half a life. Visit www.thewishingfactory.org or call 844-844-9544 to schedule a Thalassemia test and to donate to help patients. Thank you for tagging me @patralekhaa . I nominate @shraddhakapoor @hansalmehta @nushratbharucha @thewishingfactory. Please post a picture of your face cropped to half on Instagram and tag three others to do the same so we can spread the word!