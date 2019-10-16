एक्टर राजकुमार राव ने खरीदी Harley-Davidson की ये मशहूर बाइक, कीमत सुन उड़ जाएंगे होश

Rajkumar Rao Harley-Davidson Bike : बॉलीवुड अभिनेता राजकुमार राव (Actor RajKumar Rao) हार्ले के परिवार में शामिल हो गए हैं। एक्टर राव ने हार्ले डेविडसन की बाइक Fat Bob खरीदी है।
Rajkumar Rao Harley-Davidson Bike : बाइक की कीमत 14.69 लाख है। अभिनेता के हार्ले डेविडसन खरीदने की जानकारी कंपनी ने अपने ऑफिसियल ट्विटर अकॉउंट पर शेयर की है।
We welcome @RajkummarRao to the Harley-Davidson family, and we’re sure that he’s going to enjoy cruising the road on his Harley-Davidson Fat Bob™. #HarleyDavidson #HarleyDavidsonIndia pic.twitter.com/QFdttQePpj— Harley-Davidson Ind (@HarleyIndia) October 14, 2019
कंपनी ने ट्वीट करते हुए राजकुमार राव का स्वागत किया है, उन्होंने लिखा है कि "हम हार्ले-डेविडसन परिवार में @RajkummarRao का स्वागत करते हैं, हमें उम्मीद है कि हार्ले-डेविडसन फैट बॉब बाइक की सवारी का आनंद लेंगे।"
क्या है बाइक में खास
बता दें, भारत में हार्ले का 'फैट बॉब' मॉडल 2017 में लांच किया था। राजकुमार राव ने हार्ले की 'फैट बॉब' का लेटेस्ट मॉडल खरीदा है। आकर्षक लुक के साथ बाइक में 1745cc का इंजन है। बाइक का वजन 309 किलो ग्राम है ।
Fat Bob बाइक में 6 स्पीड गियर है जो बाइक को 180Kmph की टॉप स्पीड देते हैं। इसमें 14 लीटर का फ्यूल टैंक है। बाइक का माइलेज 18-20 किलोमीटर/लीटर बताया जा रहा है। हार्ले की यह बाइक लवर्स में भी काफी मशहूर है।