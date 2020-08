पंडित जसराज के निधन से दुखी हुईं आशा भोसले और लता मंगेशकर, जानें अदनान सामी ने क्या लिखा

View this post on Instagram

‪I’m devastated by the news of the “Light Of Music”, our beloved Legend of Legends, Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj ji’s demise...‬ ‪Today, the world of music is darkened as it’s brightest light has faded.‬ ‪A giant of a musician who was blessed with divinity in his voice. ‬The Moments I spent with him are one of the most cherished moments of my life. I learned so much from his music. He encouraged me so much in my music. One of the highlights of my life is him singing my composition. The musical treasure that he has left for us is immortal! ‪ He was a father figure for me.. I will miss him..🙏😢 . #PanditJasraj #legend #rip #musician #india #music #musician #legacy