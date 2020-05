बॉलीवुड सितारे जरूरतमंदों के लिए खिचड़ी पहुंचाने में कर रहे मदद, आप भी जुड़ सकते हैं इस अभियान से

View this post on Instagram

What you see in the picture is an easy to cook, delicious and a wholesome meal. Khichdi is becoming a symbol of hope. It is bringing us together in this battle against COVID-19. I am so happy to extend my support to the good work down by Annamitra Foundaiton and I appeal to all to come forward and support them .. let’s fight corona by providing one meal at a time. The battle against hunger is on. Now the only question is, are you with us? Many organizations like @iskcon_annamrita are doing a great job on-ground . You can also lend your support in the fight. Check out the link in bio at @iskcon_annamrita #UnitedLikeKhichdi.