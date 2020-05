'Amar Akbar Anthony' का कॉमेडी सीन शेयर किया Amitabh Bachchan ने, बताए कई मजेदार किस्से

View this post on Instagram

'Van Gogh’s final words were: this sadness will last forever. la tristesse durera toujours ..’ mailed to me by dear friend Siddharth across the street .. ! .. grief will never leave us .. but time to be positive .. time to bring the 😁 back .. time for the adage ‘the show must go on’ .. Scene shot for AmarAkbarAnthony at RK Studios fl 3 , ManMohan Desai director .. we were shooting 2 films simultaneously .. PARVARISH and AAA .. both in RK Studios .. first on fl 1, a climax action with Vinod , Amjad and me .. and this scene with me on fl 3 .. Man ji said to me, you rehearse this mirror scene ‘main zara us floor pe shot lekar aata hoon’ .. but when he came back I had already done the scene and shot it with the ASST., .. a basic idea given by Kader Bhai .. rest is all impromptu , ad lib , one take .. !! When Man ji came back to this set he was surprised that his asst., Anil Nagrath and I had done it .. he commented ‘ aye, barabar kiya hai na scene .. thok to nahi diya ..’ !! Man ji finally saw the scene a month later - it used to take time to process develop the print in those times .. he saw it at the mini trial theatre at Ranjit Studios, where we were shooting the climax of AAA .. after seeing it we sat on the steps of the Office in the Studio and he said to me .. ‘Lalla ! you are going to work in every film of mine that I make, until you say NO’ !!! Those were the days !!!