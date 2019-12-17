CAA विरोध: बॉलीवुड के इन स्टार्स ने कहा- हम छात्रों के साथ, कुछ ने किया दिल्ली पुलिस का समर्थन

मुंबई। नागरिकता संशोधन कानून ( Citizenship Amendment Act ) के खिलाफ हो रहे विरोध प्रदर्शन का समर्थन कुछ बॉलीवुड सितारों ने किया है। वहीं, कुछ सेलेब्स ने दिल्ली पुलिस का समर्थन किया है। इनमें से कुछ स्टार्स ने हिंसा नहीं करने और बातचीत से समाधान की अपील की है।

सोशल मीडिया पर CAA विरोध पर अपनी बात कहने वालो में हुमा कुरैशी, दिया मिर्जा, परिणीति चोपड़ा, सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, आयुष्मान खुराना, विकी कौशल, रितेश देशमुख, राजकुमार राव, पुलकित सम्राट, अली फजल, सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा, मनोज वाजपेयी, कोंकणा सेन शर्मा जैसे सितारे शामिल हैं।

CAA विरोध पर अपने विचार रखने वाले सेलेब्स में फिल्मकार भी शामिल हैं। इनमें प्रमुख नाम अशोक पंडित, अनुभव सिन्हा, अनुराग कश्यप, विशाल भारद्धाज, विवेक रंजन अग्निहोत्री हैं।

Twitter, Please help relieve Richa Chaddha of her amnesia. See how she has invited people on her twitter handle to abuse me .I simply disagreed with her. Invite kar ke galti to Zaroor kar di. Repeat nahi Karoonga. https://t.co/rpMJjQN3Xj — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 17, 2019

हुमा कुरैशी, अशोक पंडित और रिचा चड्ढा ने इस संबंध में सबसे ज्यादा ट्विट किए। अशोक पंडित और रिचा चड्ढा में जमकर बहस हुई। हुमा कुरैशी ने भी लगातार ट्विट कर अपनी बात रखी।

A democratically elected Govt that creates laws against its own people is following the Nazi Germany model clearly. This government has failed the people of this country. See what is happening on the streets . India is protesting 🇮🇳 You cannot divide us https://t.co/5toqbTkSOS — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) December 17, 2019

This is called laying the ground for ethnic cleansing. That’s what it is. College kids can see it. Free World Press can see it. But you deny it... Punish the arsonists but you cannot stifle the voice of dissent. Humare desh ko azaadi tum bigots se chahiye. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 https://t.co/i8wzD6zXgI — Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) December 17, 2019

अपनी-अपनी बात को प्रमाणिक और सही बताने के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियोज और फोटोज का सहारा लिया गया।

Protests must be kept peaceful.. neither state nor the people should attack or get violent or the point of protest is lost.. https://t.co/saWy6gBtXi — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) December 17, 2019

If this is what’s gonna happen everytime a citizen expresses their view, forget #CAB, we should pass a bill and not call our country a democracy anymore! Beating up innocent human beings for speaking their mind? BARBARIC. — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) December 17, 2019

इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया पर आम लोगों ने भी अपने विचार पक्ष-विपक्ष में रखे। जहां कुछ लोग फिल्मी सितारों से CAA पर अपनी बात रखने को कहते रहे, वहीं कुछ लोग स्टार्स के बोलने पर नाराजगी जताते देखे गए।