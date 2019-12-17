CAA विरोध: बॉलीवुड के इन स्टार्स ने कहा- हम छात्रों के साथ, कुछ ने किया दिल्ली पुलिस का समर्थन

Pawan Kumar Rana
| Updated: 17 Dec 2019, 06:31:26 PM (IST)
हुमा कुरैशी, अशोक पंडित और रिचा चड्ढा ने इस संबंध में सबसे ज्यादा ट्विट किए। अशोक पंडित और रिचा चड्ढा में जमकर बहस हुई। हुमा कुरैशी ने भी लगातार ट्विट कर अपनी बात रखी। अपनी-अपनी बात को प्रमाणिक और सही बताने के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियोज और फोटोज का सहारा लिया गया।

मुंबई। नागरिकता संशोधन कानून ( Citizenship Amendment Act ) के खिलाफ हो रहे विरोध प्रदर्शन का समर्थन कुछ बॉलीवुड सितारों ने किया है। वहीं, कुछ सेलेब्स ने दिल्ली पुलिस का समर्थन किया है। इनमें से कुछ स्टार्स ने हिंसा नहीं करने और बातचीत से समाधान की अपील की है।

सोशल मीडिया पर CAA विरोध पर अपनी बात कहने वालो में हुमा कुरैशी, दिया मिर्जा, परिणीति चोपड़ा, सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, आयुष्मान खुराना, विकी कौशल, रितेश देशमुख, राजकुमार राव, पुलकित सम्राट, अली फजल, सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा, मनोज वाजपेयी, कोंकणा सेन शर्मा जैसे सितारे शामिल हैं।

CAA विरोध पर अपने विचार रखने वाले सेलेब्स में फिल्मकार भी शामिल हैं। इनमें प्रमुख नाम अशोक पंडित, अनुभव सिन्हा, अनुराग कश्यप, विशाल भारद्धाज, विवेक रंजन अग्निहोत्री हैं।

हुमा कुरैशी, अशोक पंडित और रिचा चड्ढा ने इस संबंध में सबसे ज्यादा ट्विट किए। अशोक पंडित और रिचा चड्ढा में जमकर बहस हुई। हुमा कुरैशी ने भी लगातार ट्विट कर अपनी बात रखी।

अपनी-अपनी बात को प्रमाणिक और सही बताने के लिए सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल वीडियोज और फोटोज का सहारा लिया गया।

इसी बीच सोशल मीडिया पर आम लोगों ने भी अपने विचार पक्ष-विपक्ष में रखे। जहां कुछ लोग फिल्मी सितारों से CAA पर अपनी बात रखने को कहते रहे, वहीं कुछ लोग स्टार्स के बोलने पर नाराजगी जताते देखे गए।

