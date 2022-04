फिल्मो में साइड रोल निभाने के बाद भी सबसे ज्यादा लाइमलाइट ले गए है बॉलीवुड सितारे, देखें लिस्ट

#Throwback to the moments we fell in love with the earth and it’s beauty, only to end up cheating on her innumerable times seduced and conditioned with #Consumerism

Locked inside our houses, you know she’s happier without us.#HappyEarthDay 🌍 #ThrowbackThursday pic.twitter.com/3rLW2NH3mD— Siddhant Chaturvedi (@SiddyChats) April 22, 2021