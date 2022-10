हो गया खुलासा! ब्रह्मास्त्र 2 में रणवीर सिंह नहीं KGF सुपरस्टार यश बनेंगे देव?

Buzz: #Yash19 is still a mystery

1. Excel is looking to team up with @TheNameIsYash again for a mythological based on Mahabharata.



2. #Yash sir is also approached to play the character of Dev in #Brahmastra2



3. Shankar's #Velpari 1000cr budget#YashBoss is yet to finalize any. pic.twitter.com/U1BVQyBGNV