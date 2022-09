Brahmastra Box Office Collection Day 7 : बंपर कमाई के बाद खत्म हो रहा 'ब्रह्मास्त्र' का क्रेज? 7वें दिन कमाए केवल इतने करोड़...

#Brahmastra had a Super Strong Week -1 in #India.



Fri - ₹ 37.50 cr

Sat - ₹ 42.50 cr

Sun - ₹ 45 cr

Mon - ₹ 16.40 cr

Tue - ₹ 12.50 cr

Wed - ₹ 10.50 cr

Thu - ₹ 9 cr



Total - ₹ 173.40 cr ( All Language NBOC)



Film should cross ₹ 200 cr by the end of 2nd Weekend. pic.twitter.com/5utNmoUzXY