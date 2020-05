Celina Jaitly ने फिल्म इंडस्ट्री की खोली पोल, उत्पीड़न को लेकर बयान किया दर्द..

View this post on Instagram

A glimpse of my MOTHERS DAY in Austria..... The first blooms of spring always make my heart sing, here every day something new and exotic flowers... If you’ve never been thrilled to the very edges of your soul by a flower in spring bloom, maybe your soul has never been in bloom. SEASONS GREETINGS- A TRIBUTE TO RITUPORNO GHOSH by @ramkamalmukherjee Streaming now on @zee5 @zee5premium Follow @winstonjhaag @viraajjhaag @arthurjhaag #celinajaitly #spring #seasonsgreetings #austria #lockdown #winstonjhaag #arthurjhaag #momoftwins #europe #films #bollywood #soul #bloom #soulflower