COronavirus: लॉकडाउन में शिल्पा शेट्टी खुद को फिट रखने के लिए ऐसे कर रही हैं वर्कआउट,शेयर किया वीडियो

Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras . It’s a complete workout. To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one’s also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too. Today, I’m grateful for the ability to share whatever knowledge I have with millions of people around the globe. Please do take care of your health and your families too. Stay indoors, stay safe. . @sairajyoga . . . . . #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day18 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #yoga #yogisofinstagram #SuryaNamaskara #stayhome #staysafe