COronavirus: लॉकडाउन में शिल्पा शेट्टी खुद को फिट रखने के लिए ऐसे कर रही हैं वर्कआउट,शेयर किया वीडियो

नई दिल्ली। कोरोना वायरस का कहर अब तेजी से देश के हर राज्य में बढ़ता हुआ नजर आने लगा है। लोगो को सोशल डिस्टेंसिग की सलाह देने के लिये सोशल मीडिया के साथ पुलिस नर्स डॉक्टर्स दिन रात मेहनत कर रहे है। और अपने अपने घरों को छोड़कर जनता को इस महामारी से बचाने का प्रयास भी लगातार कर रहे है। ऐसे में लोगों को घर के अंदर ही रहने के सलाह दी जा रही है। जिससे बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी अछूते नही है वो भी घरों के अंदर ही रहकर अपने आप को वयस्त रखने की कोशिश कर रहे है।
Being indoors for days on end can lead to the body stiffening up. One of the best ways to give your body the much-needed flexibility and toning, is through a few rounds of Surya Namaskaras . It’s a complete workout. To make it even more beneficial, I added a few variations. You can try it out too (if your body has no injuries and permits). It helps increase shoulder-&-core strength while improving back flexibility, stamina, and endurance. This one’s also a high calorie-burning variation, so performing about 8 to 16 repetitions every alternate day will also help reduce fat and increase metabolism too. Today, I’m grateful for the ability to share whatever knowledge I have with millions of people around the globe. Please do take care of your health and your families too. Stay indoors, stay safe. . @sairajyoga . . . . . #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day18 #SwasthRahoMastRaho #GetFit2020 #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #yoga #yogisofinstagram #SuryaNamaskara #stayhome #staysafe
इसके साथ ही बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटीज घर के अंदर रहकर अपने फिटनेस की ओर भी काफी ध्यान दे रहे है। और घर पर ही अलग-अलग तरीकों से वह वर्कआउट कर रहे हैं।
अभी हाल ही में शिल्पा शेट्टी ने वर्कआउट करते हुए का वीडियो अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है। जिसमें वो अपने आप को फिट रखने के साथ दूसरो को भी वीडियो के जरिए संदेश दे रही है कि घर पर रहकर भी अपने शरीर की देखभाल काफी अच्छी तरीके से की जा सकती है।
With a young and active child in the house, I know how important it is to keep the kids busy through this time. The energy that they spend doing their regular activities remains pent up inside with no release whatsoever! So, only sharing some ideas with all the parents out here to make sure that your child gets enough activity/exercise through the day. It’s very easy for the boredom to lead to irritation and restlessness, but it’s important that we become their friends and keep them company now, more than ever before. Do this for your health and wellness too, kids will see you setting a precedent and follow suit 🙏🏻💪 . @kiren.rijiju @fitindiaoff @thevinodchanna . . . . #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #MondayMotivation #20DaysOfGratefulness #Day5
इससे पहले भी शिल्पा शेट्टी ने एक वीडियो शेयर किया था जिसमें वह घर पर ही सीढ़ियों की मदद से वर्कआउट करते दिखीं थीं। उन्होंने अपने फैन्स को मोटिवेट करने के लिए इस वीडियो को शेयर किया था।