BIOPIC ON CRICKETER YUVRAJ SINGH ANNOUNCED… BHUSHAN KUMAR – RAVI BHAGCHANDKA TO PRODUCE… In a groundbreaking announcement, producers #BhushanKumar and #RaviBhagchandka will bring cricket legend #YuvrajSingh's extraordinary life to the big screen.



The biopic – not titled yet… pic.twitter.com/dJYtTgFHIN