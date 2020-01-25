जब बचपन में एक लड़का दीया मिर्जा का करता था पीछा, तो एक्ट्रेस ने अपने तरीके से कर दी थी बोलती बंद

View this post on Instagram

Safety is not just a law and order issue, it is much more, with its long and firm roots in the mindsets and play of patriarchy. The manifestations of violence can take as horrific a turn as rape. It renders me speechless to hear how young children also fall prey to most heinous of violence and violations. No human rights issue can be solved without addressing gender justice and equality. If half of the population is hugely disadvantaged one way or another, how will India ever be a superpower? This is not just a ‘WOMAN’S Problem, this is a SOCIAL problem, it’s an unfolding tragedy and an everlasting nightmare. This is why being Artist Ambassador to Save The Children India gives me pride and joy. Their Wings report of 2018 and the amazing work they do year round in partnership with ngo’s and gov is inspiring! DYK 1 out of 3 women feel the fear of sexual violence and harassment in public spaces? All public spaces should have proper functional lighting. A review of existing facilities must be undertaken to identify the dark spots. No sustainable development goal can be achieved if our women and children and not safe. #SDG5 #SustainableDevelopmentGoals Swipe left to see the amazing people that were a part of this important panel discussion 🙏🏻 🧡 A special shoutout to our Child Champion Latifa Sheikh 🐯 @savethechildren_india @weareyuvaa @iitbombay_abhyuday @pinthecreep @inbreakthrough @anandntiwari @tanejamainhoon #Tuesday #TuesdayMotivation