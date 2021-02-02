Anushka Sharma और Virat Kohli के बेटी का नाम हुआ ट्रेंड, शक्ति स्वरूप देवी दुर्गा से 'वामिका' का कनेक्शन जान फैंस जता रहे हैं खुशी

By: Neha Gupta
| Published: 02 Feb 2021, 02:07 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma with Daughter Vamika

  • अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली की बेटी का नाम जानकर फैंस जता रहे हैं खुशी
  • वामिका नाम को लोग बता रहे हैं संस्कृत का अद्भुत शब्द
  • मां दुर्गा के नाम पर रखा गया है नाम वामिका

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली ने सोमवार को अपनी बेटी के साथ पहली तस्वीर साझा की। जैसे ही अनुष्का और विराट की ये तस्वीर सामने आई सोशल मीडिया पर खलबली मच गई। अनुष्का ने इस फोटो के साथ अपनी बेटी का नाम भी रिवील कर दिया। बस फिर क्या था सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी बेटी का नाम वामिका खूब ट्रेंड कर रहा है। सेलेब्स और फैंस ने दोनों को ढेरों बधाईयां दी और वामिका के नाम का मतलब भी निकाल डाला। ट्विटर पर वामिका के नाम का मलतब सामने आने के बाद फैंस इस क्यूट कपल के लिए लगातार खुशी जता रहे हैं।

अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली के इस फैसले को लेकर लोगों में बेहद खुशी देखने को मिल रही है। मां दुर्गा के नाम पर अनुष्का और विराट ने अपने बेटी का नाम वामिका रखा है। वहीं कई फैंस इसे संस्कृत का सुंदर शब्द बता रहे हैं।

अनुष्का ने भले ही अपनी बेटी की पूरी तस्वीर नहीं दिखाई है लेकिन एक झलक देखकर एक अलग तरह की खुशी फैंस ने दिखाई दे रही है। यूजर्स इस बात की कपल को शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं कि उन्होंने अपने नाम से मिलाकर बेटी का अद्भुत नाम रखा है। विराट और अनुष्का के नाम से ‘व’ और ‘का’ शब्द को शामिल किया गया है और साथ ही मां दुर्गा का नाम भी है।

