Anushka Sharma और Virat Kohli के बेटी का नाम हुआ ट्रेंड, शक्ति स्वरूप देवी दुर्गा से 'वामिका' का कनेक्शन जान फैंस जता रहे हैं खुशी

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली ने सोमवार को अपनी बेटी के साथ पहली तस्वीर साझा की। जैसे ही अनुष्का और विराट की ये तस्वीर सामने आई सोशल मीडिया पर खलबली मच गई। अनुष्का ने इस फोटो के साथ अपनी बेटी का नाम भी रिवील कर दिया। बस फिर क्या था सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी बेटी का नाम वामिका खूब ट्रेंड कर रहा है। सेलेब्स और फैंस ने दोनों को ढेरों बधाईयां दी और वामिका के नाम का मतलब भी निकाल डाला। ट्विटर पर वामिका के नाम का मलतब सामने आने के बाद फैंस इस क्यूट कपल के लिए लगातार खुशी जता रहे हैं।

अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली के इस फैसले को लेकर लोगों में बेहद खुशी देखने को मिल रही है। मां दुर्गा के नाम पर अनुष्का और विराट ने अपने बेटी का नाम वामिका रखा है। वहीं कई फैंस इसे संस्कृत का सुंदर शब्द बता रहे हैं।

@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma Congrats for preserving our culture. Some celebrities prefer naming babies after invaders and tyrants. Thanks for being different. Stay blessed #Vamika . Respect, appreciate and salute 👏👏👏 @GemsOfBollywood : Please appreciate this gesture. — MadVish (@VishTheLion) February 2, 2021

अनुष्का ने भले ही अपनी बेटी की पूरी तस्वीर नहीं दिखाई है लेकिन एक झलक देखकर एक अलग तरह की खुशी फैंस ने दिखाई दे रही है। यूजर्स इस बात की कपल को शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं कि उन्होंने अपने नाम से मिलाकर बेटी का अद्भुत नाम रखा है। विराट और अनुष्का के नाम से ‘व’ और ‘का’ शब्द को शामिल किया गया है और साथ ही मां दुर्गा का नाम भी है।

Vamika means Durga. Goddess Durga. The name originates from the name ‘Vama’.

Vama is unique Sanskrit name which means Lovely women, Splendid and Noble. Another form of Goddess Durga. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 1, 2021

Virat and Anushka have named their daughter Vamika. Not only does the baby's name have elements from both parents' name, but it's also another name for goddess Durga.



Vam + ika = situated on the left of Vam (Shiva), which was where Durga stood. — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) February 1, 2021

Ohhh how beautiful is this!! ❤🥺🌻 Seeing #ViratKohli and #AnushkaSharma as parents...my heart is so full...God bless this beautiful family...and #Vamika is such a beautiful name!! ❤ pic.twitter.com/eyQfm6ozxr — SG✨ (@KhushiG98) February 1, 2021

Vamika. Oh, that’s such a beautiful name.

Finally the baby’s picture with Virushka. look that then looking at her. I’m— bless this beautiful family.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as parents, this hits so different, now that I see their picture. pic.twitter.com/HtILUiX5Wh — Vars ᴴ a. (@_heavenlyInsane) February 1, 2021

Congratulations to both of you for the new phase of life with Vamika she is too pretty and dangerous like maa durga. — Raj Maurya (@rajmaurya181) February 2, 2021

Congratulations to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for choosing Vamika (वामिका, vāmikā), a Sanskrit #sunāma for their daughter.



The word means “a beautiful woman” and is an epithet of Devī Durgā.



Etymology of वामिका/vāmikā: वामा एव वामिका, स्वार्थे कन्, ततष्टाप्, इत्वञ्च। — शितिकण्ठ Shitikanth (@VandeBharateem) February 1, 2021