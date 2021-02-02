Anushka Sharma और Virat Kohli के बेटी का नाम हुआ ट्रेंड, शक्ति स्वरूप देवी दुर्गा से 'वामिका' का कनेक्शन जान फैंस जता रहे हैं खुशी

नई दिल्ली | बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली ने सोमवार को अपनी बेटी के साथ पहली तस्वीर साझा की। जैसे ही अनुष्का और विराट की ये तस्वीर सामने आई सोशल मीडिया पर खलबली मच गई। अनुष्का ने इस फोटो के साथ अपनी बेटी का नाम भी रिवील कर दिया। बस फिर क्या था सोशल मीडिया पर उनकी बेटी का नाम वामिका खूब ट्रेंड कर रहा है। सेलेब्स और फैंस ने दोनों को ढेरों बधाईयां दी और वामिका के नाम का मतलब भी निकाल डाला। ट्विटर पर वामिका के नाम का मलतब सामने आने के बाद फैंस इस क्यूट कपल के लिए लगातार खुशी जता रहे हैं।
अनुष्का शर्मा और विराट कोहली के इस फैसले को लेकर लोगों में बेहद खुशी देखने को मिल रही है। मां दुर्गा के नाम पर अनुष्का और विराट ने अपने बेटी का नाम वामिका रखा है। वहीं कई फैंस इसे संस्कृत का सुंदर शब्द बता रहे हैं।
@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma Congrats for preserving our culture. Some celebrities prefer naming babies after invaders and tyrants. Thanks for being different. Stay blessed #Vamika . Respect, appreciate and salute 👏👏👏 @GemsOfBollywood : Please appreciate this gesture.— MadVish (@VishTheLion) February 2, 2021
अनुष्का ने भले ही अपनी बेटी की पूरी तस्वीर नहीं दिखाई है लेकिन एक झलक देखकर एक अलग तरह की खुशी फैंस ने दिखाई दे रही है। यूजर्स इस बात की कपल को शुभकामनाएं दे रहे हैं कि उन्होंने अपने नाम से मिलाकर बेटी का अद्भुत नाम रखा है। विराट और अनुष्का के नाम से ‘व’ और ‘का’ शब्द को शामिल किया गया है और साथ ही मां दुर्गा का नाम भी है।
#Vamika— Vamika kohli (@ViratAbfanstre1) February 1, 2021
Vamika kohli 😘 - another name of maadurga 🙏🥰@imVkohli @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/4vrKkXtqsr
Vamika means Durga. Goddess Durga. The name originates from the name ‘Vama’.— Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) February 1, 2021
Vama is unique Sanskrit name which means Lovely women, Splendid and Noble. Another form of Goddess Durga.
Virat and Anushka have named their daughter Vamika. Not only does the baby's name have elements from both parents' name, but it's also another name for goddess Durga.— Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) February 1, 2021
Vam + ika = situated on the left of Vam (Shiva), which was where Durga stood.
Ohhh how beautiful is this!! ❤🥺🌻 Seeing #ViratKohli and #AnushkaSharma as parents...my heart is so full...God bless this beautiful family...and #Vamika is such a beautiful name!! ❤ pic.twitter.com/eyQfm6ozxr— SG✨ (@KhushiG98) February 1, 2021
Vamika. Oh, that’s such a beautiful name.— Vars ᴴ a. (@_heavenlyInsane) February 1, 2021
Finally the baby’s picture with Virushka. look that then looking at her. I’m— bless this beautiful family.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli as parents, this hits so different, now that I see their picture. pic.twitter.com/HtILUiX5Wh
Congratulations to both of you for the new phase of life with Vamika she is too pretty and dangerous like maa durga.— Raj Maurya (@rajmaurya181) February 2, 2021
Congratulations to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for choosing Vamika (वामिका, vāmikā), a Sanskrit #sunāma for their daughter.— शितिकण्ठ Shitikanth (@VandeBharateem) February 1, 2021
The word means “a beautiful woman” and is an epithet of Devī Durgā.
Etymology of वामिका/vāmikā: वामा एव वामिका, स्वार्थे कन्, ततष्टाप्, इत्वञ्च।
Happy to see baby girl ❣️ lots of blessings.— S.K.MISHRA (@skmishra8389) February 2, 2021
But but but u people r worst people in the earth.. U people for money and fame insulting Hindu religion goddess but giving daughter name Vamika ( Half of Lord Shiva... Maa Durga).