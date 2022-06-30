scriptFarhan Akhtar Trolled For Ms Marvel Teaser Release | उधर रिलीज हुआ 'Ms Marvel' के चौथे एपिसोड का टीजर, इधर ट्रोल हुए Farhan Akhtar, यूजर्स बोले - 'क्या बकवास है ये?' | Patrika News

उधर रिलीज हुआ 'Ms Marvel' के चौथे एपिसोड का टीजर, इधर ट्रोल हुए Farhan Akhtar, यूजर्स बोले - 'क्या बकवास है ये?'

हाल में 'मिस मार्वल'(Ms Marvel) का टीजर जारी हो चुका है, जिसका चौथा एपिसोड आने से पहले ही फरहान अख्तर (Farhan Akhtar) के किरदार का लुक सामने आ गया, जिसके बाद से फरहान सोशल मीडिया पर खूब ट्रोल हो रहे हैं.

Updated: June 30, 2022 12:24:18 pm

हाल में ‘मिस मार्वल’ (Ms Marvel) के चौथे एपिसोड का टीजर जारी हुआ है, जिसमें फरहान अख्तर (Farhan Akhtar) भी नजर आ रहे हैं. टीजर को देखने के बाद पता चलता है कि वो भी इस सीरीज में है और ‘वलीद’ के किरदार में नजर आएंगे. साथ ही उनका लुक भी वायरल हो रहा है. फरहान ने सीरीज में इमान वेल्लानी के सुपरहीरो किरदार कमाला खान को उसकी परदादी के बारे में सच्चाई का पता लगाने में मदद की है. साथ ही इस सीरीज से उनका किरदार सामने आने के बाद वो सोशल मीडिया पर बूरी तरह से ट्रोल हो रहे हैं.
उधर रिलीज हुआ 'Ms Marvel' का टीजर, इधर ट्रोल हुए Farhan Akhtar
उधर रिलीज हुआ 'Ms Marvel' का टीजर, इधर ट्रोल हुए Farhan Akhtar
यूजर्स को इस बात की उम्मीद नहीं थी कि फरहान अख्तर ऐसी किसी सीरीज में नजर आ सकते हैं. वहीं फरहान के फैंस सीरीज में उनके किरदार को खूब पसंद भी कर रहे हैं, लेकिन कुछ यूजर्स ने उनको खूब ट्रोल किया है. कई यूजर्स को उनकी बोली हुई इंग्लिश समझ नहीं आ रही हैं, तो कुछ यूजर्स का कहना है कि इस सीरीज में फरहान का क्या काम? वहीं कुछ यूजर्स का कहना है कि इसका रोल तो शुरू होते ही खत्म हो गया फिर क्यों ही किया ये रोल? ऐसे कई सारे ट्वीट सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आ रहे हैं.
यह भी पढ़ें


एक यूजर ने लिखा 'इस राल में तो फरहान अख्तर मोटा दिख रहा है. Boooo. फवाद खान कहां है?'. वहीं दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा 'फरहान अख्तर की जगह फवाद खान होता तो सीरीज देखने का अलग ही मजा होता'. वहीं कुछ यूजर्स फरहान के रोल को टीजर में देखने के बाद इसको Bycott करने तक की बात कह रहे हैं. वहीं टीजर में फरहान पीले और लाल रंग के आउटफिट में नजर आए थे. साथ ही उनकी लंबी दाढ़ी और लंबे बालों में देखा जा सकता है. टीजर में वे इमान वेल्लानी के कमाला खान से कहता हैं कि 'जिसे आप चाहते हैं वह आपको ढूंढ रहा है'.

साथ ही इस टीजर को खुद फरहान ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर साझा किया, जिसके साथ वो लिखते हैं 'आपको 'वलीद' से परिचित कराना मेरी खुशी है! Ms Marvel के नए एपिसोड में मुझे देखें @Disneyplushs', जिसके बाद उनके इस ट्वीट पर उनको ट्रोल करने वालों की लाइन लगी हुई है. कुछ यूजर्स का कहना है कि 'नहीं देखेंगे. पहले उदयपुर घटना पर कुछ बोलों उसको लेकर तो एक दम छूप हो'. इसके अलावा कई यूजर्स को उनका Ms Marvel सीरीज में आना पसंद नहीं आया.
यह भी पढ़ें:

newsletter

Vandana Saini

Home / Entertainment / Bollywood

अगली खबर

right-arrow

पति रणबीर के साथ नहीं रणवीर सिंह के साथ लंदन में वेकेशन मना रही हैं आलिया भट्ट! तस्वीर हुई वायरल

पति रणबीर के साथ नहीं रणवीर सिंह के साथ लंदन में वेकेशन मना रही हैं आलिया भट्ट! तस्वीर हुई वायरल

सबसे लोकप्रिय

1
अपनी पत्नी को रानी बनाकर रखते हैं इन अक्षर से शुरू होने वाले नाम के लड़के
2
कन्हैया की अंतिम यात्रा में उमड़े हजारों लोग, मां और पत्नी की चीत्कारों से रो पड़ा उदयपुर
3
12 जुलाई को शनि मकर राशि में करेंगे प्रवेश, जानिए किन राशि वालों पर शुरू होगी शनि साढ़े साती और किन पर ढैय्या
4
सातवीं के छात्रों ने चिट्ठी में लिखा अपना दुःख, प्रिंसिपल से कहा लड़कियां class में करती हैं ऐसी हरकतें
5
Boys whose names starting with these letters love their wife so much | अपनी पत्नी को रानी बनाकर रखते हैं इन अक्षर से शुरू होने वाले नाम के लड़के | Patrika News
6
ज्योतिष: बुध का मिथुन राशि में गोचर 3 राशि के लोगों को बनाएगा धनवान

शानदार खबरें

अपनी पत्नी को रानी बनाकर रखते हैं इन अक्षर के नाम वाले लड़के, बेस्ट पति होते हैं साबित
अपनी पत्नी को रानी बनाकर रखते हैं इन अक्षर के नाम वाले लड़के, बेस्ट पति होते हैं साबित
12 जुलाई को शनि मकर राशि में करेंगे प्रवेश, जानिए किन राशि वालों पर शुरू होगी शनि साढ़े साती और किन पर ढैय्या
12 जुलाई को शनि मकर राशि में करेंगे प्रवेश, जानिए किन राशि वालों पर शुरू होगी शनि साढ़े साती और किन पर ढैय्या
32000 रुपए कम हो गए सरिये के दाम, सीमेंट के दाम भी गिरे, अब सस्ता हो गया घर बनाना
32000 रुपए कम हो गए सरिये के दाम, सीमेंट के दाम भी गिरे, अब सस्ता हो गया घर बनाना
स्वप्न शास्त्र: सपने में अपने इन करीबियों को देखना माना जाता है बड़ा शुभ संकेत!
स्वप्न शास्त्र: सपने में अपने इन करीबियों को देखना माना जाता है बड़ा शुभ संकेत!
उदयपुर मर्डर : आरोपियों के घर से जब्त की सामग्री, चार और संदिग्ध हिरासत में
उदयपुर मर्डर : आरोपियों के घर से जब्त की सामग्री, चार और संदिग्ध हिरासत में
shareबड़ी खबरेंshareचुनाव 2022shareअगली खबर

Newsletters

epatrikaGet the daily edition

Follow Us

epatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrikaepatrika

Download Partika Apps

epatrikaepatrika

Top Categories

बॉलीवुड
बिजनेस
फाइनेंस
कार
धर्म/ज्योतिष
स्वास्थ्य
राष्ट्रीय
राजनीति
घरेलू और प्राकृतिक उपचार
उत्तर प्रदेश समाचार

Trending Topics

यूपी विधानसभा चुनाव 2022भारतीय राष्ट्रीय कांग्रेसकोरोना वायरसअमित शाहनरेन्द्र मोदीयोगी आदित्यनाथ

Trending Stories

धन को आकर्षित करती है कछुआ अंगूठी, लेकिन इस तरह से पहनने की न करें गलतीसामुद्रिक शास्त्र अनुसार धनवान लोगों की निशानी माने जाते हैं शरीर पर मौजूद ये शुभ संकेतऊंची किस्मत वाली होती हैं इन बर्थ डेट वाली लड़कियां, करियर में खूब पाती हैं सफलतारतलाम में झमाझम बारिश, कई घरों में भरा पानीसपने में इन चीजों को देखना धन प्राप्ति का माना जाता है संकेतपैसा कमाने में माहिर माने जाते हैं इस मूलांक के लोग, तुरंत निकलवा लेते हैं अपना कामKanhaiya Lal tailor: ये उदयपुर का कन्हैयालाल नहीं जोधपुर के श्यामसुंदर हैशनि मकर राशि में जल्द करेंगे प्रवेश, 4 राशि वालों को होगा धन लाभ

बड़ी खबरें

Maharashtra Political Crisis: उद्धव ठाकरे के इस्तीफे के बाद बीजेपी की बैठक आज, देवेंद्र फडणवीस करेंगे बड़ी घोषणाMaharashtra Political Crisis: उद्धव के इस्तीफे के बाद भी संजय राउत के हौसले बुलंद, बोले-हम अपने दम पर फिर सत्ता में करेंगे वापसीMaharashtra Political Crisis: महाराष्ट्र में फिर बनेगी बीजेपी की सरकार, देवेंद्र फडणवीस 1 जुलाई को ले सकते है सीएम पद की शपथजम्मू-कश्मीर: बालटाल से अमरनाथ यात्रा के लिए श्रद्धालुओं का पहला जत्था रवाना, पवित्र गुफा में बाबा बर्फानी का करेंगे दर्शनपटना के हथुआ मार्केट में लगी भीषण आग, कई दुकानें जलकर खाक, करोड़ों का नुकसानWeather Update: दिल्ली-एनसीआर में मानसून की दस्तक, IMD ने जारी किया आंधी-तूफान का अलर्टउदयपुर मर्डर : आरोपियों के घर से जब्त की सामग्री, चार और संदिग्ध हिरासत मेंसीएम गहलोत का बयान, 'अपराधी किसी भी धर्म या संप्रदाय का हो, बख्शेंगे नहीं'
Privacy Policy
Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)
This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct
About Us
Grievance Policy
Copyright © 2021 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.