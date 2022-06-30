उधर रिलीज हुआ 'Ms Marvel' के चौथे एपिसोड का टीजर, इधर ट्रोल हुए Farhan Akhtar, यूजर्स बोले - 'क्या बकवास है ये?'

It's my pleasure to introduce you to Waleed!
Catch me in the latest episode of Ms. Marvel on
@DisneyPlusHS.
Marvel Studios' #MsMarvel four episodes, now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English. pic.twitter.com/Tpi8w1vVwu— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 29, 2022
Boycott fanatic who can't condemned #Udaipur #UdaipurHorror terrorist attack on #KanhaiyalalTeli
But wants our money for luxury life, send them to hell https://t.co/7tT0v0iGP1— 🇮🇳 Singh J Poswal (@JaiPoswal1995) June 29, 2022
I was watching this show but i now have more reasons not to watch this.. Thanks for letting us know that we need to boycott #MsMarvel @DisneyPlusHS no hard feelings but let me say Adios!! MF to this show..— Ashish Kumar Yadav (@EngineerBhaia) June 30, 2022
एक यूजर ने लिखा 'इस राल में तो फरहान अख्तर मोटा दिख रहा है. Boooo. फवाद खान कहां है?'. वहीं दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा 'फरहान अख्तर की जगह फवाद खान होता तो सीरीज देखने का अलग ही मजा होता'. वहीं कुछ यूजर्स फरहान के रोल को टीजर में देखने के बाद इसको Bycott करने तक की बात कह रहे हैं. वहीं टीजर में फरहान पीले और लाल रंग के आउटफिट में नजर आए थे. साथ ही उनकी लंबी दाढ़ी और लंबे बालों में देखा जा सकता है. टीजर में वे इमान वेल्लानी के कमाला खान से कहता हैं कि 'जिसे आप चाहते हैं वह आपको ढूंढ रहा है'.
.@DisneyPlusHS you might be a good product & company.— MataHari (@MataHar89681451) June 29, 2022
But am sorry I cant withstand people who anti-Hindu, anti-India anti-Modi, who selective when it comes 2 justice/religion/freedom of speech etc.
Hence I #boycottFarhan
I #boycottMsMarvel too
Just my choice.
Appeasement special #MsMarvel itself is the flop series by @Kevfeige @Disney @MarvelStudios, entry of Hypocrites Bollywood makes it worst.🥲— Vlad The Impaler 🍷 (@i4Nutella) June 30, 2022
Waisay Farhan Akhtar ki jaga Fawad Khan hojata? Behtar lagta dil ko. Just sayin' #MsMarvel— Teen Meem (@mildish1231) June 30, 2022
साथ ही इस टीजर को खुद फरहान ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर साझा किया, जिसके साथ वो लिखते हैं 'आपको 'वलीद' से परिचित कराना मेरी खुशी है! Ms Marvel के नए एपिसोड में मुझे देखें @Disneyplushs', जिसके बाद उनके इस ट्वीट पर उनको ट्रोल करने वालों की लाइन लगी हुई है. कुछ यूजर्स का कहना है कि 'नहीं देखेंगे. पहले उदयपुर घटना पर कुछ बोलों उसको लेकर तो एक दम छूप हो'. इसके अलावा कई यूजर्स को उनका Ms Marvel सीरीज में आना पसंद नहीं आया.