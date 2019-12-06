Panipat देख लोगों ने कहा- ‘अर्जुन को छोड़ देनी चाहिए एक्टिंग’

नई दिल्ली। संजय दत्त, (sanjay dutt) अर्जुन कपूर (arjun kapoor) और कृति सनन (kriti sanon) की फिल्म ‘पानीपत-द ग्रेट बिट्रेयल’ (panipat movie) आज रिलीज हो गई। फिल्म को अभी तक अच्छें रिव्यू मिल रहे हैं। फिल्म की कहानी पानीपत की तीसरी लड़ाई को बयां करती है। फिल्म में अर्जुन (arjun kapoor) पेशवा सदाशिवराव भाऊ (peshwa sadashivrao0 का किरदार निभाया है। वहीं संजय दत्त (sanjay dutt) ने अहमद शाह अब्दाली (ahmad shah abdali) के रोल में जान डाल दी है। ये एक नेगेटिव रोल था। जिसे संजू बाबा (sanjay dutt) ने बखूबी निभाया है। फिल्म का निर्देशन आशुतोष गोवारिकर (ashutosh gowariker) ने किया हैl 173.22 मिनट की यह फिल्म लोगों को पसंद आ रही है l लेकिन जब इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ था, तो अर्जुन कपूर लेकर खूब मीम्स बने थे। देखते हैं फिल्म (Film Panipat Audience Reaction) में उनके बारे में लोगों का क्या कहना है।

#PanipatReview movie is very good. Instead of glamourising , director focused on detailing and getting the facts right. This movie deserves your watch. Excellent. 👍#Panipat @AshGowariker @arjunk26 @kritisanon — Kabir (@____________HRX) December 6, 2019

कबीर नाम के यूजर ने इसे बहुत अच्छी फिल्म बताया है।

फिल्म की कहानी और अर्जुन कपूर का लुक और संजय दत्त की एंट्री बहुत ही दमदार लगीl

A perfect end to #Panipat

I will love the movie.@arjunk26 zabardast@kritisanon the last fight speechless. — Vivek Mishra😄🤗 (@artistviv_ek) December 6, 2019

Saw #Panipat and its a very well made film 👌👌specially the climax @AshGowariker once again done it 👍 @arjunk26 just loved ur performance also @kritisanon u are just ❤ and @duttsanjay steals the show👌 #PanipatReview pic.twitter.com/nIxkZdNVB4 — KuNal Aryan (@imkunalAryan) December 6, 2019

#PanipatReview#SanjayDutt is the soul of this movie #ArjunKapoor

was also good. He played his role brilliantly. Vfx is good. Songs are Ok

Action scenes are nice.

A good attempt movie

Overall #Panipat is a good one time watch.



3.5 */5* ⭐⭐⭐✨ — Bollywood Trade ⏺ (@bolly_trade) December 6, 2019

संजय दत्त को बताया गया फिल्म की जान

#Panipat...Panipat ki ladayi se bhi zyada lambi hai !! — Mirchi RJ Charu (@Mirchi_Charu) December 6, 2019

nsj88 नाम के यूजर ने लिखा- अर्जुन को छोड़ देनी चाहिए एक्टिंग