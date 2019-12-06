#Panipat देख लोगों ने कहा- ‘अर्जुन को छोड़ देनी चाहिए एक्टिंग’

Vivhav Shukla
| Updated: 06 Dec 2019, 06:33:39 PM (IST)
#Panipat देख लोगों ने कहा- ‘अर्जुन को छोड़ देनी चाहिए एक्टिंग’

'पानीपत' देख दर्शकों ने दिया ऐसा रिएक्शन

नई दिल्ली। संजय दत्त, (sanjay dutt) अर्जुन कपूर (arjun kapoor) और कृति सनन (kriti sanon) की फिल्म ‘पानीपत-द ग्रेट बिट्रेयल’ (panipat movie) आज रिलीज हो गई। फिल्म को अभी तक अच्छें रिव्यू मिल रहे हैं। फिल्म की कहानी पानीपत की तीसरी लड़ाई को बयां करती है। फिल्म में अर्जुन (arjun kapoor) पेशवा सदाशिवराव भाऊ (peshwa sadashivrao0 का किरदार निभाया है। वहीं संजय दत्त (sanjay dutt) ने अहमद शाह अब्दाली (ahmad shah abdali) के रोल में जान डाल दी है। ये एक नेगेटिव रोल था। जिसे संजू बाबा (sanjay dutt) ने बखूबी निभाया है। फिल्म का निर्देशन आशुतोष गोवारिकर (ashutosh gowariker) ने किया हैl 173.22 मिनट की यह फिल्म लोगों को पसंद आ रही है l लेकिन जब इस फिल्म का ट्रेलर रिलीज हुआ था, तो अर्जुन कपूर लेकर खूब मीम्स बने थे। देखते हैं फिल्म (Film Panipat Audience Reaction) में उनके बारे में लोगों का क्या कहना है।

कबीर नाम के यूजर ने इसे बहुत अच्छी फिल्म बताया है।

फिल्म की कहानी और अर्जुन कपूर का लुक और संजय दत्त की एंट्री बहुत ही दमदार लगीl 

संजय दत्त को बताया गया फिल्म की जान

nsj88 नाम के यूजर ने लिखा- अर्जुन को छोड़ देनी चाहिए एक्टिंग

