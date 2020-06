बच्चों संग फार्म घूमने गए जेनेलिया-रितेश, वीडियो वायरल, एक्ट्रेस ने बताई ये खास वजह

View this post on Instagram

Children are amazing and they adapt to everything but as parents and especially in these times, we are so lost.. We keep worrying, what world are we going to bring up our children in.. I had a city upbringing and Riteish had a both City & Rural.. I envied him very often and then I thought I’d love to keep the kids as close to nature, animals as I can.. It’s been three months since lockdown and we have been away from Mumbai, living in our village.. Now that the lockdown has been lifted, we got a chance to go to our farm.. Our kids found a new classroom, they sit under a tree and read and write, and as a parent I feel so satisfied to see this happen.. I see them being more aware of their surroundings, more compassionate towards animals.. like someone rightfully said . “We don’t inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it for our children”