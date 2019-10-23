18 साल पहले की ये ड्रेस आज भी गुल पनाग को आती है फिट, तस्वीरें देख क्रेज़ी हुए फैन्स

View this post on Instagram

#mondaymotivation Down with those who say ‘you can’t repeat a dress’. This dress is 18 years old. And I’ve been repeating it for a while. 💁🏻‍♀️ There's a story behind this dress. But more on that later . Thrilled with the Chennai leg of our @mahindraxuv_300 #HerDrive tour. Great response to @sejal.bhat ‘s set and @aflatunes had everyone grooving to them! Importantly, very interesting conversations about stereotypes and how to burn them- literally. We all wrote on a piece of paper that one stereotype that we want to burn- and then went ahead and burnt it in a fire. And then we went for a drive - because ‘why should boys have all the fun’ ? Did I mention this is a campaign focusing on ‘women only’. 👊🏻 #HerDrive is about what drives me. What drives you. What drives us all. To do all that we do. Living life to fullest . Seizing every opportunity that comes our way -powered by acceleration in the form of enthusiasm and passion. #HerDrive is a celebration of accomplishment- however small or big they may be. And acknowledging what drives us women to accomplish. Whether you’re a homemaker or an astronaut- that drive is a common thread that binds is all together . And it’s a celebration of us all ! About the dress. HE got it for me in the year of the lord 2001. He was on a work trip to Seattle ( to pick up and ferry back a new #B737 from Boeing), when the delivery of the aircraft was in delayed. Indefinitely. A 3 day trip turned into a 20 day trip. He had a lot of time at hand . He saw this dress in a store. It was way more than he could then afford. He had 15 days to think about it. Still bought it. ♥️