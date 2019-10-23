18 साल पहले की ये ड्रेस आज भी गुल पनाग को आती है फिट, तस्वीरें देख क्रेज़ी हुए फैन्स

अभिनेत्री गुल पनाग की एक तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रही है
नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस गुल पनाग अपनी फिटनेस को लेकर हमेशा सुर्खियों में बनी रहती हैं। उनके फिट फिगर की तस्वीरें आए दिन सोशल मीडिया में वायरल होती रहती है। हाल ही में उन्होंने अपनी एक तस्वीर इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर की है। ये तस्वीर भी पोस्ट होने के साथ ही वायरल हो गई। इस तस्वीर में गुल पनाग बेहद सुंदर दिख रही हैं।
#mondaymotivation Down with those who say ‘you can’t repeat a dress’. This dress is 18 years old. And I’ve been repeating it for a while. 💁🏻♀️ There's a story behind this dress. But more on that later . Thrilled with the Chennai leg of our @mahindraxuv_300 #HerDrive tour. Great response to @sejal.bhat ‘s set and @aflatunes had everyone grooving to them! Importantly, very interesting conversations about stereotypes and how to burn them- literally. We all wrote on a piece of paper that one stereotype that we want to burn- and then went ahead and burnt it in a fire. And then we went for a drive - because ‘why should boys have all the fun’ ? Did I mention this is a campaign focusing on ‘women only’. 👊🏻 #HerDrive is about what drives me. What drives you. What drives us all. To do all that we do. Living life to fullest . Seizing every opportunity that comes our way -powered by acceleration in the form of enthusiasm and passion. #HerDrive is a celebration of accomplishment- however small or big they may be. And acknowledging what drives us women to accomplish. Whether you’re a homemaker or an astronaut- that drive is a common thread that binds is all together . And it’s a celebration of us all ! About the dress. HE got it for me in the year of the lord 2001. He was on a work trip to Seattle ( to pick up and ferry back a new #B737 from Boeing), when the delivery of the aircraft was in delayed. Indefinitely. A 3 day trip turned into a 20 day trip. He had a lot of time at hand . He saw this dress in a store. It was way more than he could then afford. He had 15 days to think about it. Still bought it. ♥️
दरअसल, गुल पनाग ने हाल में सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी एक तस्वीर साझा की है। इस तस्वीर की खास बात ये है कि गुल पनाग ने इसमें जो ड्रेस पहन रखी है, वो लगभग 18 साल पुरानी है। इस फोटो को साझा करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, ‘यह ड्रेस, मेरे पति ने साल 2001 में मुझे दिया था। वो Seattle 3दिन के ट्रिप पर गए थे। लेकिन काम के चलते 20 दिनों बाद लौटे। इसी दौरान उन्होंने ये ड्रेस खरीदी थी।
The many expressions during film promotions. Serene. Happy. Ok then. Yes yes. What did you say ? @bypassroadmovie @nnmfilmsofficial Suit : @rohitgandhirahulkhanna Earrings : @aareeaccessories Coordinated : by @viralmantra Styled by : @vibhutichamria Makeup : @deepak_pawar03 Hair : @sajjan_mehta
वर्क फ्रंट की बात करें गुल पनाग हाल ही में आई अमेजन प्राइम की वेब सीरीज द फैमिली मैन में नजर आई थीं। इसमें मनोज वाजपेयी मुख्य किरदार में थे। इसके अलावा वह फिल्म बायपास रोड 1 में भी काम कर रही हैं ये फिल्म इसी साल नवंबर में रिलीज हो रही है।