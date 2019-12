रोहित शर्मा को डेट कर चुकी है ये एक्ट्रेस, हज के दौरान हुआ था यौन उत्पीड़न, जन्मदिन पर जानें अनसुनी बातें

View this post on Instagram

Wearing a Hijab/Turban. I love mixing cultures and traditions. It upsets some people because they can’t see beyond their own belief system. How can I wear a hijab with OM on it?! Because I understand truly what OM is. And OM and Allah come from the same source...the same breath...the cosmic womb of pure love! I am the ALL and the ALL is ONE. Satnam Namaste Shalom Salaam. Gaia Mother Sofia Jeans: @paige Handbag: @kurtgeiger #hijab #hijabstyle #hijabfashion #sofiahayat #paigejeans #paige #kurtgeiger #beauty #fashion #spiritual #guru